Watsons Defense in first half is incredible

    demian
    Watson is playing his a*# off on defense this first half. Thats inspiring to the whole team obviously. Wow
    willandi
    demian
    Watson is playing his a*# off on defense this first half. That’s inspiring to the whole team obviously. Wow
    Agreed, but he is better than a 25% FT shooter.
    Are you laughing at ME?
    demian
    No kidding haha. Come on big man hit those FT’s
    Hoopaholic
    willandi
    Agreed, but he is better than a 25% FT shooter.
    Perfection is rarely met
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    23dpg
    Game flipped when Cook and Watson came in.
    Before that, D was a little suspect.

    Nitpicking I know.
    JPtheBeasta
    That really was an important part of this game. He found good spots to score in the second half, as well, and was ready for the pass. I'm glad he's a Zag. That pass to Watson by Suggs in the lane was my favorite play.
