Thread: GAME THREAD: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 - GU v Creighton - 3.28.2021

Another Mid-morning Pacific time-zone start, but the Zags should be well adjusted to the time zone. Zags take on a sister Jesuit school in Creighton. This matchup has always been a fan favorite in the past, but Gonzaga's goals in this tournament gives this game a more business-like feel.
Tip: 2:10 PM Eastern/11:10 AM Pacific
TV: CBS
Video Stream: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-l...ial_gamecenter
Audio Stream:http://player.listenlive.co/68151
Live Stats: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-l...ial_gamecenter
Let's Go Zags!