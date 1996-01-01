Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Creighton NCAA 2021 Tourney

It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Creighton NCAA 2021 Tourney
Good morning NagNation. It's GAME DAY! The best day of the week. It's 6:50 back there in Washington, and maybe a lot of Zag fans are up now and getting ready for this GREAT GAME DAY. Today we are playing to go into the Elite 8 group beginning tomorrow. This is a very special Game Day. And this is a very special team.
Of course I went to bed thinking about the team, and I think my first thoughts this morning was IT'S GAME DAY, and I began thinking about the team. I know how excited they are to play this afternoon. This is a game they've waited for for a long time. I feel their confidence, and also their humility because they know that "over confidence" never works. They are focused, I am sure.
So get your best Zag gear on, and let's get ready for a really really good game. I can hardly wait to see what happens. Only a few more hours. Have fun!
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!