Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Creighton NCAA 2021 Tourney

    Good morning NagNation. It's GAME DAY! The best day of the week. It's 6:50 back there in Washington, and maybe a lot of Zag fans are up now and getting ready for this GREAT GAME DAY. Today we are playing to go into the Elite 8 group beginning tomorrow. This is a very special Game Day. And this is a very special team.

    Of course I went to bed thinking about the team, and I think my first thoughts this morning was IT'S GAME DAY, and I began thinking about the team. I know how excited they are to play this afternoon. This is a game they've waited for for a long time. I feel their confidence, and also their humility because they know that "over confidence" never works. They are focused, I am sure.

    So get your best Zag gear on, and let's get ready for a really really good game. I can hardly wait to see what happens. Only a few more hours. Have fun!

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Get it done, Zags. This is YOUR time.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    It's GAME DAY! The best day of the week.
    And the best way to start my day is to read these words.

    Wife surprised me with new "WE ARE GONZAGA" T-shirts. Will be wearing them and cheering on this spectacular team.
    GO ZAGS!
    Lets go zags!
    Love the zags for life
    Let’s get it boys!!!!

    I’ll be working with one of my zags shirts on underneath my dress clothes, ncaa March madness app loaded on my computer under my excel sheets, and screaming for all to wonder what I am screaming about in approximately 4 hours
    Reborn I want to thank you and all of the other positive posters for a great year. Yes I want to assume four more wins, but I would also like to thank the administration, coaches, trainers, and players for giving all of us a great season. With all of the bad news happening around the world it has allowed me to focus on something positive. Go ZAGS and give us another win today.
    Quote Originally Posted by zag67 View Post
    Reborn I want to thank you and all of the other positive posters for a great year. Yes I want to assume four more wins, but I would also like to thank the administration, coaches, trainers, and players for giving all of us a great season. With all of the bad news happening around the world it has allowed me to focus on something positive. Go ZAGS and give us another win today.
    +1 big time, and good morning everyone!
    The Pendo jersey comes off the hanger for the game today. Looking forward to wearing it 4 more times this year.

    Good mojo...........

    Go ZAGS
    Quote Originally Posted by TacomaZAG View Post
    The Pendo jersey comes off the hanger for the game today. Looking forward to wearing it 4 more times this year.

Good mojo...........

Go ZAGS

    Good mojo...........

    Go ZAGS
    Hey, I'll be wearing my Pendo jersey too!
    January, February, Gonzaga, April . . .
    Some real nice posts this morning. Thanks. Reading them does help me pass the time better on GAME DAY. I do get nervous. It's harder to be a fan than it is to be a player. haha

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    Hey, I'll be wearing my Pendo jersey too!
    SWEET................the more the merrier!!

    Go ZAGS
    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    January, February, Gonzaga, April . . .
    January, February, Gonzaga, Gonzaga...
    If anyone needs me, I'll be pacing back and forth behind the living room couch starting at 11:10 PDST. . .I will be wearing the ratty, paint-stained Zags hoody I have worn for every game this year.
    creighton was in top 11 first half of the season,
    spent most of the 2nd half in the teens,
    by far our most powerful opponent in the Dance so far
    by polling metrics anyway, since Oklahoma wasn't given any type of ranking most of the season
    Quote Originally Posted by TacomaZAG View Post
    The Pendo jersey comes off the hanger for the game today. Looking forward to wearing it 4 more times this year.

Good mojo...........

Go ZAGS

    Good mojo...........

    Go ZAGS
    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    Hey, I'll be wearing my Pendo jersey too!
    Twins!
    Are you laughing at ME?
