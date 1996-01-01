-
2021 Recruiting Class
I saw a post the other day that questioned our 2021 Class ranking, saying that we should be near #1. When thinking about the class, you have to factor this in when understanding why we may not be ranked that, even WHEN we sign Chet.
1) Ben Gregg is essentially a 2021 recruit that is no longer being counted as 2021 since he joined early. He is a top 50 kid.
2) Fanbo Zeng will not be ranked in the the 2021 rankings, but most likely will reclassify to 2021. He is a HIGH MAJOR kid who I believe is a top 25 talent.
3) Kaden Perry is ranked around 50 by a lot of these sights, but if you look on a few independent rankings who arent tied directly to top AAU programs, Kaden is around #20 overall.
For one, I think WHEN Chet signs, we will have 4 future NBA players in this class in Hunter, Kaden, Chet and Fanbo. All four could be first round picks. I really believe that.
Kaden Perry reminds me a lot of Jerico Sims. Huge, super athletic, a developing post game.... with proper development he could be a taller BC. I am very very excited to see his progression. Dunks everything, has crazy hops, and is a rim protector.
Fanbo Zeng--- I cant say enough about how impressed I am with his highlights. 6'9 (and growing), lefty, with hops, a basketball IQ that some college players dont even have, and a great ability to pass the ball. Mark my words-- Fanbo Zeng will be a first round NBA draft pick.
Chet is a unicorn. Basically a smaller Porzingis with much better shot blocking ability and a better handle. 1 and done.
Hunter I could see being a two year guy. Jumper needs to become more consistent, but you cant teach athletic ability and he seems to be a very good defender as well.
Ben could be Killian Tillie-- wouldnt be surprised to see that. And Killian is in the NBA now, so i take it back, maybe 5 nba guys.
This class is the best ever with so much promise and potential. Athleticism, shooting, kids from all over the country (and universe), one kid signed from Spokane camp, one kid who grew up a lifelong Zags fan. This class has it all. Get excited!!
