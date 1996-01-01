FYFI: For Your FOO Information:
This has probably been started before, or this type of thing.
But honest, semi-serious, "FYI" thread for things that might help everyone.
Someone, somewhere, knows I got the Pfizer vaccine. (Got my 2nd dose on Wed, no symptoms at all. I was lucky). I do not know how but it must go through the state of MS because I've gotten three emails this morning. Every email wants to give me $50 or $100 certificates (Amazon, Walgreens, Walmart), to fill out a survey on the Pfizer vaccine.
None are from Pfizer or any reputable company, the emails look very real, the email addresses look real Ugandan or wherever, flnllwrilins@somethingnetsome.eu, something like that.
So, everyone best be careful with these things.
