Thread: Saturday Sweet Sixteen Game Conversations

I had not seen one started, so.
We start with Oregon State v. Loyola Chicago
My west coast bias showing, I am cheering for Oregon State, though it will do nothing but make me a little more wary of the PAC schools.
Looking forward to the games.
I had not seen one started, so.
We start with Oregon State v. Loyola Chicago
My west coast bias showing, I am cheering for Oregon State, though it will do nothing but make me a little more wary of the PAC schools.
Looking forward to the games.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
I like the way Loyola plays. Also a fan of coach Wright at nova. I’ll be rooting for them. Don’t care much about the other games, I suppose I’m just hoping for a good, buzzer beating game.
Today seems an undercard to tomorrow, besides the obvious reasons. Human interest galore, of course, w Sistah Jean, the Tinkles, the Bow-heems; Jay’s gutty, little undercats; sleazy Muss and Kelvin, and AR’s disreputable provenance. Hurry, Sunday.
Gotta cheer for Wayne Tinkle. Daughter played for GU, Wayne went to Ferris HS, and runs a clean program.
"College Game Day" will air at 8:00am PT on ESPN.
If 4 games aren't enough:
The NCAA DIV II Basketball Championship airs on CBS beginning at 9:00 am. #1 Seed Northwest Missouri State (27 - 2) takes on the 2 seeded West Texas A&M (19 - 2)