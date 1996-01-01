Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Saturday Sweet Sixteen Game Conversations

  Today, 05:23 AM #1
    DZ
    DZ
    DZ is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,623

    Default Saturday Sweet Sixteen Game Conversations

    I had not seen one started, so.

    We start with Oregon State v. Loyola Chicago

    My west coast bias showing, I am cheering for Oregon State, though it will do nothing but make me a little more wary of the PAC schools.

    Looking forward to the games.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
    Mark Twain.
  Today, 06:01 AM #2
    gonstu
    gonstu is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,850

    Default

    I like the way Loyola plays. Also a fan of coach Wright at nova. I’ll be rooting for them. Don’t care much about the other games, I suppose I’m just hoping for a good, buzzer beating game.
  Today, 06:10 AM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,701

    Default

    Today seems an undercard to tomorrow, besides the obvious reasons. Human interest galore, of course, w Sistah Jean, the Tinkles, the Bow-heems; Jay’s gutty, little undercats; sleazy Muss and Kelvin, and AR’s disreputable provenance. Hurry, Sunday.
  Today, 06:11 AM #4
    tummydoc's Avatar
    tummydoc
    tummydoc is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    704

    Default

    Gotta cheer for Wayne Tinkle. Daughter played for GU, Wayne went to Ferris HS, and runs a clean program.
  Today, 06:51 AM #5
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    47,972

    Default

    "College Game Day" will air at 8:00am PT on ESPN.

    If 4 games aren't enough:
    The NCAA DIV II Basketball Championship airs on CBS beginning at 9:00 am. #1 Seed Northwest Missouri State (27 - 2) takes on the 2 seeded West Texas A&M (19 - 2)
  Today, 07:14 AM #6
    gmo
    gmo is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Redondo Beach, CA
    Posts
    394

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag
    "College Game Day" will air at 8:00am PT on ESPN.

    If 4 games aren't enough:
    The NCAA DIV II Basketball Championship airs on CBS beginning at 9:00 am. #1 Seed Northwest Missouri State (27 - 2) takes on the 2 seeded West Texas A&M (19 - 2)
    Drew Timme interview coming up on Game Day they just said.
