Thread: Jays vs. Zags  Head to Head

Second game in a row for the Zags at Hinkle Fieldhouse for a Sweet Sixteen match, pitting these two Jesuit schools against each other for the third time in four years. The Creighton Bluejays (22-8, 16-7 conf) come to the round of 16 with wins over UCSB (63-62) and Ohio (72-58). As a 5-seed, Creighton is ranked currently #20 on Kenpom (#23 offense, #32 defense). Tempo is #143, so middle of the pack, essentially.
Their résumé includes a one-point loss at #29 Kansas, three wins against tournament team #21 UConn, and a home win against S16 team #11 Villanova.
"Bad" losses include #119 Butler, #82 Marquette, #65 Xavier, twice to #62 Georgetown (one by 25 points in the BE tourney), and a home loss to #79 Providence. All of these teams are ranked lower than BYU and three of them are ranked lower than St. Mary's on Pomeroy.
Basic Stats and Four factors:
The Zags lead substantially in three out of the four factors for winning basketball (bottom four categories on the left column), and the fourth is a wash (turnover %). Creighton is a good shooting team. Notably, they don't get to the line much, and they don't grab many boards on the offensive end. Their free throw % is #329 in the nation, at 64.3%. They average 26 3-pt attempts per game (#27), and make on average almost 10 of them (#17 most 3PM/game nationally).
Efficiency Stats:
Barttorvik's site predicts an 86-75 win for the Bulldogs.
I won't say much more, to encourage discussion.
sources: teamrankings.com, kenpom.com, barttorvik.com