Thread: Who Are You Rooting For Tomorrow?

  Today, 07:41 PM #1
    katman50
    Default Who Are You Rooting For Tomorrow?

    Gotta go with the Quackers over USC.

    Would love to see Nova beat Baylor.

    Would like to see Oral Roberts over Arkansas. Not going to happen, though.

    Houston over Syracuse. Am tired of the Syracuse story line.
  Today, 07:47 PM #2
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Default

    Ducks
    Baylor
    Arkansas/Oral Roberts
    Houston
  Today, 08:05 PM #3
    Plainsman
    Default

    O re gone
    Baylor
    Arkansas
    Syracuse
  Today, 08:07 PM #4
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    Default

    So i'm the only one who wants USC because Oregon's strat is to rain 3s on us all day? FINE!
  Today, 08:16 PM #5
    zagfan07's Avatar
    zagfan07
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    Gotta go with the Quackers over USC.

    Would love to see Nova beat Baylor.

    Would like to see Oral Roberts over Arkansas. Not going to happen, though.

    Houston over Syracuse. Am tired of the Syracuse story line.

    Ducks and Trojans play Sunday. That would be an unfair advantage heading into a potential Elite 8 matchup against the Zags. Are you thinking of the Beavs? I'll be rooting for the fighting Sister Jean's over them, for sure.
    GU Class of '07

  Today, 08:19 PM #6
    tummydoc's Avatar
    tummydoc
    Default

    UCON and Paige.
  Today, 08:30 PM #7
    katman50
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan07 View Post
    Ducks and Trojans play Sunday. That would be an unfair advantage heading into a potential Elite 8 matchup against the Zags. Are you thinking of the Beavs? I'll be rooting for the fighting Sister Jean's over them, for sure.
    My bad for the Saturday's game. Gotta go with the Beavers over Loyala. Being a West Coast guy. Want the Ducks to beat USC. Sorry, getting ahead of myself.
  Today, 08:30 PM #8
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Default

    Nova
    Ark
    Loy
    Syr
