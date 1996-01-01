Thread: Who Are You Rooting For Tomorrow?

Gotta go with the Quackers over USC.
Would love to see Nova beat Baylor.
Would like to see Oral Roberts over Arkansas. Not going to happen, though.
Houston over Syracuse. Am tired of the Syracuse story line.
Ducks
Baylor
Arkansas/Oral Roberts
Houston
O re gone
Baylor
Arkansas
Syracuse
So i'm the only one who wants USC because Oregon's strat is to rain 3s on us all day? FINE!
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003
UCON and Paige.
Nova
Ark
Loy
Syr