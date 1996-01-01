The next 4 days will be huge (March Madness 2021)
The first week of the NCAA basketball tournament is always a great weak because there are so many upsets, and it's just a very cool thing to make it to the Sweet 16. But the next 4 days are so much better and the intensity of the games goes up a notch I think. It truly is something very special to make it to the Elite 8. Right now there are 16 really good basketball teams left in the NCAA tournament and Gonzaga is one of them. And,as a matter of fact, there are 5 teams from the West Coast that are still in it: Gonzaga, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, UCLA. That's also pretty cool. And people out here in the East tell me we don't really know how to play the game of basketball out on the West Coast.
I can just feel how excited our guys are as they prepare for these next 4 days. They've waited for this opportunity for a lot of years now, and they've dreamt about them too. And there's nothing quite like a Dream Come True. These next two games will be the greatest games since 2017, and I remember those 4 days very very well. I remember the crazy cheering, jumping up and down with my family. Going crazy. I remember that feeling when we finally knew that we were going to the Final Four. Could this be a time to repeat those great feelings? I really, really, really hope so. This has been such a crazy year, and Gonzaga basketball has certainly helped us get through this winter. Can these next 4 days be a time to finally get a chance to let loose and celebrate? I hope so.
I love this team, and I know ZagNation is crazy about them. We sit with our thoughts of great expectations. And we smile. We are a proud Nation, ZagNation is. We are Zag fans. We love our crazy good team. They will soon be playing Creighton, and if Good Fortune is on our side, we'll get to play Tuesday to go to the Final 4 again. I'm so excited. I'm even excited for the games tomorrow because I really love this tourament. It's not easy waiting another day to play, but watching those four games tomorrow will get me so ready. I can feel those butterflies inside my stomach. They're already waking up. It's a good sign that they're still alive and getting ready too. The key now is just to win and advance. And take it One day at a time, 24 hours at a time. I"d like to end this with a really cool song, "I can feel it in my fingers, come on and let it show. I can feel it my toes, oh yeah. Come on and let it show." Thats somehow how the story goes.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!