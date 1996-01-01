Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Earl Timberlake

    Default Earl Timberlake

    In the ESPN article on Hunter it mentioned Chet but also that GU is reaching out to two transfers so far: Walker Kessler and Earl Timberlake. Ill be honest, one team i did not see much of is the University of Miami. It is so random that they mentioned him, that I have to believe there is a chance he ends up here.

    Here are his stats:

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...arl-timberlake

    https://247sports.com/player/earl-timberlake-46035552/

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8C5GwyaUw1U

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpwS7D9YtG0
    Default

    Super athletic... another guard... hmmm..Maybe Cook energy off the bench if AC leaves?
    Default

    does our interest drop off now that we have Hunter? Or does Coach Few know Adam Cook, Nembhard and Ayayi are all planning to leave?

    had some injury issues but nothing our strength coach cant help with
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    does our interest drop off now that we have Hunter? Or does Coach Few know Adam Cook

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtf7SgIBwG0
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Default

    Man I really hope Nembhard stays
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by HenneZag View Post
    Man I really hope Nembhard stays
    I think he will stay. Andrew said his plan was to stay two years in addition to his RS year. Having his veteran leadership in the backcourt is an imperative, as I think he's the only one remaining after the departures of Aaron, Joel, and Jalen.
