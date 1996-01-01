Thread: Earl Timberlake

In the ESPN article on Hunter it mentioned Chet but also that GU is reaching out to two transfers so far: Walker Kessler and Earl Timberlake. Ill be honest, one team i did not see much of is the University of Miami. It is so random that they mentioned him, that I have to believe there is a chance he ends up here.
Here are his stats:
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...arl-timberlake
https://247sports.com/player/earl-timberlake-46035552/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8C5GwyaUw1U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpwS7D9YtG0