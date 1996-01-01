Thread: Coaches salaries. Mark Few Rank #57

What are your opinions about this?Zag Nation is riding a wonderful wave of growth and basketball joy.If someone had asked me to bet before knowing, I would have bet Coach Few would be in the top 30.My opinion is that Spokane city and Spokane County, and Zag Nation should pass the offering plate around for tommy lloyd, travis davis, mark few and others.My opinion is that we pay 2 bucks for every ten dollars of joy we get. Just because Few is not greedy does not mean GU should not work to put his salary in the ballpark of ranked teams. Especially when you consider he, like john stockton, does not merchandise his good name.