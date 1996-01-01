Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Coaches salaries. Mark Few Rank #57

    ZagsGoZags
    Default Coaches salaries. Mark Few Rank #57

    https://sports.usatoday.com/ncaa/sal...ketball/coach/

    What are your opinions about this?

    Zag Nation is riding a wonderful wave of growth and basketball joy.
    If someone had asked me to bet before knowing, I would have bet Coach Few would be in the top 30.

    My opinion is that Spokane city and Spokane County, and Zag Nation should pass the offering plate around for tommy lloyd, travis davis, mark few and others.
    My opinion is that we pay 2 bucks for every ten dollars of joy we get. Just because Few is not greedy does not mean GU should not work to put his salary in the ballpark of ranked teams. Especially when you consider he, like john stockton, does not merchandise his good name.
    zagfan08
    As incredible as anything in the Gonzaga program the last 20 years has been Mark Few being impressively content making a lot of money but well under his market value.

    I don't know the numbers on the assistants but Gonzaga has had seven assistant coaches since 2000, including the three on staff now. That's a huge part in the success, too. Doing quick searches with other schools, the only good program I found with seven or less in that span was Syracuse, also with seven. My very uneducated guess is Few might defer what could be more salary for him into the pool for assistants. Something is keeping our assistants here until they either get a head coaching job elsewhere (Giacoletti, Grier, Rice) or take a step back in their career (Daniels).

    Regardless, Mark Few being content with well below market salary and an incredible ability to have continuity with his staff has been as big a factor as any with Gonzaga becoming a national power.
    GoZags
    1 of the Top 17 (and 8 of the Top 50) made the Sweet 16 this year.

    Love the flurry of Coaches #54-#58, where 4 of the 5 are still dancin'. (Tinkle, Howard, Few, Hamilton).

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    webspinnre
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsGoZags View Post
    https://sports.usatoday.com/ncaa/sal...ketball/coach/

    What are your opinions about this?

    Zag Nation is riding a wonderful wave of growth and basketball joy.
    If someone had asked me to bet before knowing, I would have bet Coach Few would be in the top 30.

    My opinion is that Spokane city and Spokane County, and Zag Nation should pass the offering plate around for tommy lloyd, travis davis, mark few and others.
    My opinion is that we pay 2 bucks for every ten dollars of joy we get. Just because Few is not greedy does not mean GU should not work to put his salary in the ballpark of ranked teams. Especially when you consider he, like john stockton, does not merchandise his good name.
    Biggest bargain in sports today!
    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
    Zaglaw
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsGoZags View Post
    https://sports.usatoday.com/ncaa/sal...ketball/coach/

    What are your opinions about this?

    Zag Nation is riding a wonderful wave of growth and basketball joy.
    If someone had asked me to bet before knowing, I would have bet Coach Few would be in the top 30.

    My opinion is that Spokane city and Spokane County, and Zag Nation should pass the offering plate around for tommy lloyd, travis davis, mark few and others.
    My opinion is that we pay 2 bucks for every ten dollars of joy we get. Just because Few is not greedy does not mean GU should not work to put his salary in the ballpark of ranked teams. Especially when you consider he, like john stockton, does not merchandise his good name.
    From everything I've heard, this is no where near what Few is being paid. And who is Travis Davis? Do you mean Travis Knight?
