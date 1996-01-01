Zags Head to SoCal for Series at Loyola Marymount

vs. RHP CJ Fernandezees (1-1, 2.59 ERA, 24.1 IP, 13K)vs. RHP Matt McClure (2-1, 4.64 ERA, 21.1 IP, 17K)- The series at Loyola Marymount will be the second West Coast Conference series for the Bulldogs. GU previously swept Santa Clara March 19-21.. Santa Clara is the next closest with 180 strikeouts with a 9.14 Ks/9 innings.The Zags also have the fewest errors in the league with 14, and lead the league in double players with 16.- The Bulldogs rank third in the WCC in hitting percentage at .265. San Diego claims the top spot (.320), while Pepperdine ranks second (.271). Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC in hitting percentage at .257.Brett Harris ranks sixth in the conference in batting average at .360 and ninth in RBI with 16. while three other Zags rank inside the top 20: Guthrie Morrison and Stephen Lund have 14 to rank tied for 14th, while Jack Machtolf has 13 RBI to rank 18th.- GU also ranks tied for second in runs with 135.- Gonzaga was picked to finish the WCC second behind Pepperdine.(as of March 24), the highest RPI for any team in the WCC. San Diego ranks 31st.- Brett Harris has been hit by pitches 12 times on the year to rank second nationally.- As a team, GU batters have been hit by pitches 41 times; that number ranks second in the country.- Currently, Gonzaga leads the WCC and ranks tied for 14th in the nation in double-plays, with 16 on the season.- Brett Harris leads the Zags in batting average (.360) and OPS (1.040), while Stephen Lund ranks second in batting average and OPS at .314 and .953, respectively.- Lund was recently named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week for his performances at Texas Tech and TCU. Lund hit .440 in two games against TTU and three games at TCU, racking up a team-high 11 hits and a team-high tying seven runs.- Freshman righty Gabriel Hughes is fresh off being named the WCC Pitcher of the Week. Hughes has a .425 ERA this season in five appearances and 29.2 innings pitched. The Eagle, Idaho native has 33 strikeouts on the season.The Bulldogs lead the series against the Lions 39-35 and have won 12 of the last 16 meetings, dating back to the 2015 season. The two teams did not meet during the shortened 2020 season; the Zags won the last meeting 4-1 in Los Angeles in 2019.- Gonzaga baseball was selected second in the West Coast Conference preseason poll, released Tuesday, Feb. 9, while two Zags were named Preseason All-WCC in the league's preseason poll, voted on by the 10 head coaches.- Senior righthander Alek Jacob  a 2019 Preseason All-American  headlines three Bulldogs on the 2021 WCC preseason squad. Redshirt senior infielder Ernie Yake was also selected Preseason All-WCC--both were selected Preseason All-WCC in 2020 before the season was cancelled and rejected pro offers to compete in Spokane in 2021.- Gonzaga earned 67 points in the poll with two first-place votes, 11 points behind Pepperdine, who earned six first-place votes and 78 total points.- San Diego was third with one first-place votes and 63 total points. BYU finished fourth with one first-place vote and 50 total points.