Thread: Kelly Olynyk got traded to Houston

  Today, 01:34 PM
    SageOfZagville
    Kelly Olynyk got traded to Houston

    For Victor Oladipo
    Not happy for Kelly.. Houston is in a rebuilding mode and may look to just release him or buy him out.
  Today, 01:36 PM
    bdmiller7
    SageOfZagville
    For Victor Oladipo
    Not happy for Kelly.. Houston is in a rebuilding mode and may look to just release him or buy him out.
    That would allow him to pick a team though.
  Today, 01:46 PM
    upan8th
    He'll be an unrestricted free agent in July. Will sign with a team for at least what he's making now (11.5 to 12 mil). He has yet to play for a team that employs his skillset to the maximum affect.
  Today, 01:59 PM
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Mavericks made the first mistake by drafting, then trading him. To think he could have been Dirk’s understudy for two years.
