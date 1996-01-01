Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Oklahomas Lon Kruger is retiring

  1. Today, 10:59 AM #1
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,255

    Default Oklahomas Lon Kruger is retiring

    Last game was a loss to the Zags.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:10 AM #2
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,510

    Default

    Class act head coach. Was nothing but complimentary to the Zags both times I remember playing against him. Such a great guy, and I wish him nothing but the best. What a fantastic career
    Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances

    12 Straight Round of 32s

    11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:12 AM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,679

    Default

    Too young. Damn. A treasure for the sport.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:16 AM #4
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,510

    Default

    His son just took over at UNLV. I would guess he’s going to be helping him out in every way imaginable and be there for support. Just love Lon though. Last game sneakers he’s auctioning off for Coaches V Cancer. Wish I had $$$ to help out for that
    Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances

    12 Straight Round of 32s

    11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:17 AM #5
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,555

    Default

    Great coach great guy. When Lon left Las Vegas for Norman he kept his home in LV so he could easily return to the golf course. Now with his son snagging the UNLV job it was only a matter of time. Look for him to be some sort of Coach Emeritus
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:26 AM #6
    77Zag's Avatar
    77Zag
    77Zag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Oakdale, CA
    Posts
    1,404

    Default

    Great coach and seems like a wonderful man. Best wishes to Lon and truly enjoyed his contribution to college hoops over the years.

    Go Zag - Beat the Blue Jays!
    The true measure of a Jesuit education, said former Superior General Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, is not what our students do, but who they become.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 11:47 AM #7
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,267

    Default

    Enjoy green fields of golf courses.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 12:21 PM #8
    SwainZag
    SwainZag is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Posts
    338

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Too young. Damn. A treasure for the sport.
    He will be missed for the sport, but he is 68, I hope he enjoys his retirement.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 12:25 PM #9
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,679

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SwainZag View Post
    He will be missed for the sport, but he is 68, I hope he enjoys his retirement.
    Looks years younger. And 68 is still young.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules