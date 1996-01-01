Last game was a loss to the Zags.
Last game was a loss to the Zags.
Class act head coach. Was nothing but complimentary to the Zags both times I remember playing against him. Such a great guy, and I wish him nothing but the best. What a fantastic career
Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances
12 Straight Round of 32s
11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
2021 Undefeated Regular Season
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
Too young. Damn. A treasure for the sport.
His son just took over at UNLV. I would guess he’s going to be helping him out in every way imaginable and be there for support. Just love Lon though. Last game sneakers he’s auctioning off for Coaches V Cancer. Wish I had $$$ to help out for that
Great coach great guy. When Lon left Las Vegas for Norman he kept his home in LV so he could easily return to the golf course. Now with his son snagging the UNLV job it was only a matter of time. Look for him to be some sort of Coach Emeritus
Great coach and seems like a wonderful man. Best wishes to Lon and truly enjoyed his contribution to college hoops over the years.
Go Zag - Beat the Blue Jays!
Enjoy green fields of golf courses.