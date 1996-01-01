Earlier in his career, NBC tapped him to cover NFL games and NCAA tournament basketball, and he also called play-by-play for Oakland Athletics games for KRON-TV in San Francisco. Stockton first began broadcasting in 1965 at a local radio and TV station in Philadelphia, before landing the coveted gig as the Boston Red Soxs play-by-play broadcaster for three seasons on WSBK; he called Carlton Fisks memorable 12th-inning home run during Game 6 of the 1975 World Series as part of NBCs coverage.