6 Straight -- Gonzaga (incl. 3 Elite 8's, 1 Final Four, 1 Title Game)
4 Straight -- Michigan (incl. 1 Elite 8, 1 Final Four, 1 Title Game)
2 Straight -- Oregon, Houston
1 Straight -- 12 way tie
-------
And with 3 of the Top 5 "newcomers" in the country potentially headed the Zags' way, the future continues to remain bright.
Sam Vecenie of the Athletic Ranks top Available College transfers/Recruits
Sam Vecenie knows what he is talking about. He ranked his top 35 best available college transfers and high school recruits:
#1: Chet Holmgren
#3: Hunter Sallis
#5 Walker Kessler
Mentions Chet and Hunter together, saying "if the Zags land both (Hunter) and Chet, look out"