Thread: Anonymous opinions as to whihc teams will give Swt 16 teams trouble. US included

Anonymous opinions as to whihc teams will give Swt 16 teams trouble. US included
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...tions-sweet-16
After today's Creighton chit chat,,,,,,,,now closed, I thought something like this might be fun.
Either BYU or Santa Clara asst coach talking about GU
Would be interesting if it wasn't hidden behind a pay-wall
Why: "It's hard to choose between Oregon and USC. USC's size is different. It's a different size that Gonzaga hasn't really seen yet. They saw the big kid at BYU [Matt Haarms], but USC has length and athleticism at the 3, 4, 5. Drew Peterson is 6-foot-8, Isaiah Mobley is 6-foot-10, Evan Mobley is 7-foot. Oregon is not as tall, but they're strong, and they switch. They play zone a lot too.
"USC's issue is going to be when [Corey] Kispert is at the 4: How do you guard that? They have to make a decision with a bigger guy. USC has a zone too, which is interesting, and the zone looks very good right now. Oregon's physicality, their ability to switch [is challenging]. The issue with USC is they have moments where their offense has struggled. Oregon, to me, they can shoot. They're inside-out; they're consistent with that. They play their zone; they switch a ton. Both can pose issues in different ways.
"The size up front with USC scares people. Evan Mobley can contest shots. Even Max Agbonkpolo, Chevez Goodwin have looked good in the zone. It's a lot of length and a lot of hands. Gonzaga torches you in transition -- layup, layup, layup. If Gonzaga gets out in transition, that's problematic for USC because they're gonna play two bigger guys. They put that heat on you in transition. I think Evan Mobley poses problems for Drew Timme. Timme has unbelievable footwork, uses the baseline so well. But Mobley's ability to contest two shots in one possession is incredible. It'll be interesting." -- WCC assistant coach
