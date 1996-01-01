Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Assuming we beat Creighton, who do you want next?

    Malastein
    Assuming we beat Creighton, who do you want next?

    Nothing is a sure thing, and I dont anticipate these Zags to overlook Creighton. That said, theres a couple of pretty interesting Pac 12 teams lined up if they beat the Jays. Oregon has a pretty solid crew of guards and wings who can get up and down the court. USC has the size of LMU, but with legit NBA talent. The Zags have been remarkable in outrunning whatever team theyve played despite typically having a 7 rotation, but I dont think theyll be able to simply wear out Oregon. USC has the bigs to potentially frustrate the Zags rim attack while also winning the offensive glass. Could they expose the Zags lack of front court depth? Nothing should be taken for granted at this point, but which team would you rather face if the Zags make the Elite Eight?
    Bouldin4Prez
    Quote Originally Posted by Malastein
    I would rather play USC as size has never really scared me. I think Altman is a good coach and their guards/wings are all 6'6 and skilled and can compete in a track meet vs us.
    bartruff1
    Altman....very good coach....beating Oregon would be a challenge ....might be the best opponent this season.....USC also very good and peaking at the right time..The Conference of Champions ....full disclosure I am a duck and so is Mark.....
    tinfoilzag
    Give us the Ducks please.

    We've had problems with guys that can defend the rim without fouling and The Mobley's could neutralize Timme.

    Both tough opponents for us which you would expect in the EE.
    Zagceo
    Duck please.....
    SorenTodd45
    Oregon all the way, quack quack. USC scares me. Look what they did to KU.
