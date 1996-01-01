Thread: Assuming we beat Creighton, who do you want next?

Originally Posted by Malastein Originally Posted by

Nothing is a sure thing, and I dont anticipate these Zags to overlook Creighton. That said, theres a couple of pretty interesting Pac 12 teams lined up if they beat the Jays. Oregon has a pretty solid crew of guards and wings who can get up and down the court. USC has the size of LMU, but with legit NBA talent. The Zags have been remarkable in outrunning whatever team theyve played despite typically having a 7 rotation, but I dont think theyll be able to simply wear out Oregon. USC has the bigs to potentially frustrate the Zags rim attack while also winning the offensive glass. Could they expose the Zags lack of front court depth? Nothing should be taken for granted at this point, but which team would you rather face if the Zags make the Elite Eight?