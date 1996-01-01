Thread: OT: Mark Emmert "left billions on the table" - Yahoo Sports

When choosing from the Cheesecake Factory menu of NCAA president Mark Emmerts biggest failures over his decade-long tenure, there appears to be a clear low point.Emmert has bungled many things, ranging from allowing politicians and judges to control the issue of athletes profiting off their likeness to the impotence of the enforcement department. There are plenty of other lowlights, including the equity issues that arose with the NCAA womens basketball tournament.All those are going to pale in comparison to what promises to be Emmerts defining legacy of incompetence at the NCAA, a mistake thats going to likely cost the association more than $3.5 billion in upcoming years. In 2016, the NCAA had eight years left on its NCAA tournament television contract with CBS and Turner and decided not to take it to market.Instead, the NCAA extended the deal until 2032 at a modest increase of less than 3% annually. At the time, Emmert took a victory lap in the media, saying that uncertainties in the evolving media landscape led to the extension.