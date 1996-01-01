Thread: OT: Mark Emmert "left billions on the table" - Yahoo Sports

Results 1 to 4 of 4

  Today, 12:32 PM
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Default OT: Mark Emmert "left billions on the table" - Yahoo Sports

    Story Link: https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaa-presid...232648011.html

    When choosing from the Cheesecake Factory menu of NCAA president Mark Emmerts biggest failures over his decade-long tenure, there appears to be a clear low point.

    Emmert has bungled many things, ranging from allowing politicians and judges to control the issue of athletes profiting off their likeness to the impotence of the enforcement department. There are plenty of other lowlights, including the equity issues that arose with the NCAA womens basketball tournament.

    All those are going to pale in comparison to what promises to be Emmerts defining legacy of incompetence at the NCAA, a mistake thats going to likely cost the association more than $3.5 billion in upcoming years. In 2016, the NCAA had eight years left on its NCAA tournament television contract with CBS and Turner and decided not to take it to market.

    Instead, the NCAA extended the deal until 2032 at a modest increase of less than 3% annually. At the time, Emmert took a victory lap in the media, saying that uncertainties in the evolving media landscape led to the extension.
    So how much will the NCAAs lack of leadership end up costing itself? Yahoo Sports spoke to multiple veterans of the television space who said it was reasonable to predict a 100% increase from the prior deal, which averaged $770 million per year.


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
  Today, 12:43 PM
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - with sarcasm...........fine, the ncaa would not know how to properly spend and invest $35,000 into the college arena, let alone an addl 3.5 million.
  Today, 12:55 PM
    Birddog
    Default

    Emmert was onetime head Husky, Che no?
    Last edited by Birddog; Today at 01:36 PM.
  Today, 01:31 PM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Emmert not only one to blame. Im sure ncaa has a media committee made up of blowhard ADs and prexys like the Michigan Ad and they share in this bad decision. College admins are the antithesis of business people.
