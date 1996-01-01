-
Best Lady Zag Team Ever - Where Does This Year's Team Fit
Now that the Lady Zag season is over we have 7 months before Fan Fest 2021 comes around, I thought it might be of interest to see what team or teams Lady Zag fans thought are the "Best" Wbb teams of "All Time". As a follow-up question, where do you think this year's team fits into the best of all time?
Thanks to Pony and Bigblahla for raising this topic on a different thread.
As when comparing any "past" teams or players, the game is different today than it was 10-20 years ago, so there is not right or wrong answer.
Also, what performance standard (i.e. NCAA Tournament Performance) is most important to one reader, may not be the most important performance standard (Conference & Conference Tournament Champion) to another reader. Does a team living up to or beyond it's anticipated finish have any impact on the best team ever? For example, does a Zag team finishing in the Sweet 16 with 3 future draft picks exceed another Zag team also finishing in the Sweet 16 with no WNBA draft picks.
Also keep in mind that Gonzaga Wbb teams prior to 2012 only had play 14 conference games (as opposed to 18 games today) and did not have to play BYU and Pacific twice in the Conference games and again in the Conference Tournament. Yes, of course, this year's team had to deal with the pandemic, which no other Zag team has ever had to address.
What say you Lady Zag fans, what is the best Gonzaga Wbb of all time to you?
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules