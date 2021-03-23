Thread: APRs of Sweet Sixteen

Rank-ordered by their 2018-19 academic year APRs (the most recent year posted at the NCAA website), heres the list
Villanova U. 1000
U. Michigan 990
Gonzaga U. 990
U. Alabama 990
Florida State U. 985
Oregon State U. 981
Baylor U. 972
U. Houston 970
Syracuse U. 970
U. Southern California 967
Creighton U. 966
Oral Roberts U. 964
U. Oregon 959
Loyola U. 959
U. Arkansas 958
UCLA 945
If we widen the lens and look at the past 15 years, which is the length of time the NCAA has tracked APRs, 11 teams fell below the 930 threshold at least once. The number of years below threshold is in parentheses.
U. Houston (8)
U. Southern California (6)
U. Arkansas (4)
U. Alabama (3)
Baylor U. (3)
Oral Roberts U. (3)
U. Oregon (2)
Syracuse U. (2)
Florida State U. (1)
UCLA (1)
U. Michigan (1)
Finally, five of this years Sweet Sixteen have received some kind of penalty from the NCAA in the past 15 years for poor academic performance by their mens basketball team. The University of Arkansas has been penalized twice in that period, while the U. Houston, Oral Roberts U., Syracuse U., and the U. Southern California have each been penalized once.