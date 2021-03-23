Thread: APRs of Sweet Sixteen

Rank-ordered by their 2018-19 academic year APRs (the most recent year posted at the NCAA website), heres the listVillanova U. 1000U. Michigan 990Gonzaga U. 990U. Alabama 990Florida State U. 985Oregon State U. 981Baylor U. 972U. Houston 970Syracuse U. 970U. Southern California 967Creighton U. 966Oral Roberts U. 964U. Oregon 959Loyola U. 959U. Arkansas 958UCLA 945If we widen the lens and look at the past 15 years, which is the length of time the NCAA has tracked APRs, 11 teams fell below the 930 threshold at least once. The number of years below threshold is in parentheses.U. Houston (8)U. Southern California (6)U. Arkansas (4)U. Alabama (3)Baylor U. (3)Oral Roberts U. (3)U. Oregon (2)Syracuse U. (2)Florida State U. (1)UCLA (1)U. Michigan (1)Finally, five of this years Sweet Sixteen have received some kind of penalty from the NCAA in the past 15 years for poor academic performance by their mens basketball team. The University of Arkansas has been penalized twice in that period, while the U. Houston, Oral Roberts U., Syracuse U., and the U. Southern California have each been penalized once.