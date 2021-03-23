Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: APRs of Sweet Sixteen

    APRs of Sweet Sixteen

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/michael...h=200aa8dbe64f

    Zags at 990.

    Rank-ordered by their 2018-19 academic year APRs (the most recent year posted at the NCAA website), heres the list

    Villanova U. 1000
    U. Michigan 990
    Gonzaga U. 990
    U. Alabama 990
    Florida State U. 985
    Oregon State U. 981
    Baylor U. 972
    U. Houston 970
    Syracuse U. 970
    U. Southern California 967
    Creighton U. 966
    Oral Roberts U. 964
    U. Oregon 959
    Loyola U. 959
    U. Arkansas 958
    UCLA 945

    If we widen the lens and look at the past 15 years, which is the length of time the NCAA has tracked APRs, 11 teams fell below the 930 threshold at least once. The number of years below threshold is in parentheses.

    U. Houston (8)
    U. Southern California (6)
    U. Arkansas (4)
    U. Alabama (3)
    Baylor U. (3)
    Oral Roberts U. (3)
    U. Oregon (2)
    Syracuse U. (2)
    Florida State U. (1)
    UCLA (1)
    U. Michigan (1)

    Finally, five of this years Sweet Sixteen have received some kind of penalty from the NCAA in the past 15 years for poor academic performance by their mens basketball team. The University of Arkansas has been penalized twice in that period, while the U. Houston, Oral Roberts U., Syracuse U., and the U. Southern California have each been penalized once.
    Default

    No surprises whatsoever.
