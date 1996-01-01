Thread: The Sensitivity on the Creighton Board is Hilarious

https://www.bluejayunderground.com/v...0417b2e035ab34
Will and I post our analysis of the Zags, and their Board, with the exception of sili takes great umbrage.
Will and I post our analysis of the Zags, and their Board, with the exception of sili takes great umbrage.
Why don’t you raise the issues of Mac’s multiple improprieties — the still salted away and never resolved recruiting payoffs and his dumb comment that’s cost him at least one four star recruit?
Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances
12 Straight Round of 32s
11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
2021 Undefeated Regular Season
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
Haughty
If Creighton wins it will be a major accomplishment. I am not saying this as an entitled fan. Every way I look at this from the numbers and personnel, I don’t see a path to victory for Creighton. They will need great individual efforts from multiple players to win— on both ends of the court.
This one is funny:
"My only early analysis is the Jays beat Nova which is a sweet 16 team and the Zags play in a very weak conference and have not beaten a sweet 16 team. I don't think your Zags are battled tested not enough close games, Jays win in a dogfight as we are tougher then the Zags."
Um, the Jays also lost to Barttorvik's #33 Kansas, #66 Marquette, #119 Butler, #58 Providence, #52 Georgetown (twice, including a March 13 game by 25 points), #59 Xavier, #14 Villanova.
Are we supposed to be impressed that 7 of their wins were by 5 points or less? I think I'm happier with double-digit wins, thanks.
And that’s not even including all the double digit wins we have against the same type of programs. Battle tested is for people that have no reason to bet against us - who can’t come up with a reason so they just throw the gibberish. I think it’s funny to be honest. Lol
I give credit to Oklahoma, if that's not a battle testing game, I don't know what is. Oklahoma has an enrollment exceeding 28,000, and they will always be able to recruit top flight athletes. That was one physical, hard fought game.
I just think the Zags do a better job of recruiting basketball players who are also elite athletes.
Our board seems very confident about this game and I'm afraid we're underestimating Creighton somewhat. They're significantly better than Oklahoma and BYU IMO, and are dangerous when they're clicking. I'm more worried about them than either USC or Oregon. They start 5 upperclassmen and are a strong and athletic bunch. Zegarowski and Ballock are both career 40%+ three point shooters. These are the type of guys that can be a nightmare to face in a tournament environment.
Our team is great, but we're not unbeatable. The WCC championship being close until the final minutes before Suggs hit some massive shots should be a great reminder of that. And of course, we handled Oklahoma, but they gave us a good fight without their second leading scorer.
Those are some long-winded and prickly bros over there on that site, SiliconZag included. Found myself shaking my head more than a few times reading those posts.
I thought I was guilty of logorrhea and being a know-it-all at times, but I've got nothing on those folks.
I don't underestimate Creighton at all -- that's a good team and over the years I've tended to pull for them other than when they're playing us. I'll try not to hold their fan base against them j/k
Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
The BJ Underground has an aspiring fiction writer: https://www.bluejayunderground.com/v...php?f=8&t=5669
Based on some of the BJU respondents, it appears Mr. Tuxedo isn't a beloved member in good standing.The latest topic here in Heaven is Porter Moser. Both Tony Barone and Ray Meyer want him to go to DePaul, but Tony is quite keen that Porter get absolute top dollar so he needs to start a bidding war with Marquette.
Tony Barone and Rick Majerus argue all the time about who can take credit for Porters success. Jesus told them to knock it off or hed send the both of them to Purgatory for a few weeks.
Speaking of Jesus, He has a strict rule prohibiting gambling. Gambling is, after all, a vice. And since there is no money in Heaven, whats the point of gambling? But that hasnt stopped St. Aloysius Gonzaga from trying to get the Creighton brothers to bet on the game. Gonzaga, even after all these years, is still a hot-headed Italian kid. The Creighton brothers are tempted, but dont want to be sent down to Purgatory for a hundred years.
In other news, St. Ignatius Loyola is over the moon with two Jesuit schools in the Sweet Sixteen. He says, I love all my Jesuit schools, but some more than others and Creighton is really my favorite. Creighton University is, beyond a doubt, the greatest enterprise in the world today.
St. Ignatius is personally thrilled with the fact that Creighton University will soon have the largest Catholic medical school in America. Hes disappointed with Georgetown and St. Louis. He also gives his blessing to Porter to leave Loyola-Chicago.
With the 7 day interregnum, I suppose bulletin board wars are a harmless pursuit.
All Zags should let the scoreboard do the talking for them.
Cool, they have a board for grammar school children.
I think there are 3 Jesuit schools in the Sweet Sixteen
I like Creighton and don't want reasons to like them less, to be honest. I also like Sili, and he was pretty frank about rooting for Creighton the last time the Zags played them, IIRC (although I have proven to have a cloudy memory of that game recently).