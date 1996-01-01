Thread: The Sensitivity on the Creighton Board is Hilarious

The latest topic here in Heaven is Porter Moser. Both Tony Barone and Ray Meyer want him to go to DePaul, but Tony is quite keen that Porter get absolute top dollar so he needs to start a bidding war with Marquette.Tony Barone and Rick Majerus argue all the time about who can take credit for Porters success. Jesus told them to knock it off or hed send the both of them to Purgatory for a few weeks.Speaking of Jesus, He has a strict rule prohibiting gambling. Gambling is, after all, a vice. And since there is no money in Heaven, whats the point of gambling? But that hasnt stopped St. Aloysius Gonzaga from trying to get the Creighton brothers to bet on the game. Gonzaga, even after all these years, is still a hot-headed Italian kid. The Creighton brothers are tempted, but dont want to be sent down to Purgatory for a hundred years.In other news, St. Ignatius Loyola is over the moon with two Jesuit schools in the Sweet Sixteen. He says, I love all my Jesuit schools, but some more than others and Creighton is really my favorite. Creighton University is, beyond a doubt, the greatest enterprise in the world today.St. Ignatius is personally thrilled with the fact that Creighton University will soon have the largest Catholic medical school in America. Hes disappointed with Georgetown and St. Louis. He also gives his blessing to Porter to leave Loyola-Chicago.