Thread: The Sensitivity on the Creighton Board is Hilarious

  Today, 08:41 AM #1
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,998

    Default The Sensitivity on the Creighton Board is Hilarious

    https://www.bluejayunderground.com/v...0417b2e035ab34

    Will and I post our analysis of the Zags, and their Board, with the exception of sili takes great umbrage.
  Today, 08:48 AM #2
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,669

    Default

    Why don’t you raise the issues of Mac’s multiple improprieties — the still salted away and never resolved recruiting payoffs and his dumb comment that’s cost him at least one four star recruit?
  Today, 09:03 AM #3
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,502

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    https://www.bluejayunderground.com/v...0417b2e035ab34

    Will and I post our analysis of the Zags, and their Board, with the exception of sili takes great umbrage.
    The Big East has always had some harsh boards. This is definitely no exception. But it’s nowhere near as bad as Xavier or St Johns at least lol. Seton Hall wasn’t that great either

    Yet “we” are the entitled ones somehow. Yeah ok. Lol
    Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances

    12 Straight Round of 32s

    11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
  Today, 09:11 AM #4
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,150

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    https://www.bluejayunderground.com/v...0417b2e035ab34

    Will and I post our analysis of the Zags, and their Board, with the exception of sili takes great umbrage.
    Sili comes off a little salty too. His defense of the Gun-zaw-ga pronunciation is just plain wrong. You call someone or something what they want to be called. The Gonzaga website has a little tutorial on how to pronounce it. What does it matter how the Italians pronounce it? Should we criticize those who dont pronounce Detroit, de-twa? Or St Louis, san-loo-ee? (Both French settlements)

    Haughty
  Today, 09:17 AM #5
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,287

    Default

    If Creighton wins it will be a major accomplishment. I am not saying this as an entitled fan. Every way I look at this from the numbers and personnel, I don’t see a path to victory for Creighton. They will need great individual efforts from multiple players to win— on both ends of the court.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:20 AM #6
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,998

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    If Creighton wins it will be a major accomplishment. I am not saying this as an entitled fan. Every way I look at this from the numbers and personnel, I don’t see a path to victory for Creighton. They will need great individual efforts from multiple players to win— on both ends of the court.
    If I'm a Creighton fan, I worry about which team will show up: the team that played Villanova and Kansas close, or the one that was blown out by Georgetown?

    The Zags are hitting their stride, and will be super focused on their next opponent.
  Today, 09:22 AM #7
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,502

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    If Creighton wins it will be a major accomplishment. I am not saying this as an entitled fan. Every way I look at this from the numbers and personnel, I don’t see a path to victory for Creighton. They will need great individual efforts from multiple players to win— on both ends of the court.
    Yes and as we’ve seen in this tournament anything is possible. Anything. But yes would be a heck of an accomplishment. I’m not sure why they’d want to diminish that.
    Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances

    12 Straight Round of 32s

    11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
  Today, 09:22 AM #8
    scrooner
    scrooner
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,464

    Default

    This one is funny:

    "My only early analysis is the Jays beat Nova which is a sweet 16 team and the Zags play in a very weak conference and have not beaten a sweet 16 team. I don't think your Zags are battled tested not enough close games, Jays win in a dogfight as we are tougher then the Zags."

    Um, the Jays also lost to Barttorvik's #33 Kansas, #66 Marquette, #119 Butler, #58 Providence, #52 Georgetown (twice, including a March 13 game by 25 points), #59 Xavier, #14 Villanova.

    Are we supposed to be impressed that 7 of their wins were by 5 points or less? I think I'm happier with double-digit wins, thanks.
  Today, 09:27 AM #9
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,502

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    This one is funny:

    "My only early analysis is the Jays beat Nova which is a sweet 16 team and the Zags play in a very weak conference and have not beaten a sweet 16 team. I don't think your Zags are battled tested not enough close games, Jays win in a dogfight as we are tougher then the Zags."

    Um, the Jays also lost to Barttorvik's #33 Kansas, #66 Marquette, #119 Butler, #58 Providence, #52 Georgetown (twice, including a March 13 game by 25 points), #59 Xavier, #14 Villanova.

    Are we supposed to be impressed that 7 of their wins were by 5 points or less? I think I'm happier with double-digit wins, thanks.
    I’ve never gotten the whole “battle tested” perception anyways. It really is a load of crap lol. We have had close games in the tournament in 99, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2010, 2014, 2017, 2018 over major program teams and won games each of those years.

    And that’s not even including all the double digit wins we have against the same type of programs. Battle tested is for people that have no reason to bet against us - who can’t come up with a reason so they just throw the gibberish. I think it’s funny to be honest. Lol
    Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances

    12 Straight Round of 32s

    11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
  Today, 09:36 AM #10
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig
    Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Posts
    830

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gonzagafan62 View Post
    I’ve never gotten the whole “battle tested” perception anyways. It really is a load of crap lol. We have had close games in the tournament in 99, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2010, 2014, 2017, 2018 over major program teams and won games each of those years.

    And that’s not even including all the double digit wins we have against the same type of programs. Battle tested is for people that have no reason to bet against us - who can’t come up with a reason so they just throw the gibberish. I think it’s funny to be honest. Lol
    It seems we should have let Kansas let and Iowa hang around like we did West Virginia. Then we would've been "battle tested."
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 09:40 AM #11
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,998

    Default

    I give credit to Oklahoma, if that's not a battle testing game, I don't know what is. Oklahoma has an enrollment exceeding 28,000, and they will always be able to recruit top flight athletes. That was one physical, hard fought game.

    I just think the Zags do a better job of recruiting basketball players who are also elite athletes.
  Today, 09:42 AM #12
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,502

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    It seems we should have let Kansas let and Iowa hang around like we did West Virginia. Then we would've been "battle tested."
    The perception would then be “Zags got lucky in those games and they were in December, They don’t count”

    It’s how it always goes. People who can’t form their own opinions and listen to Guys like Jay Williams and Seth Greenberg say these things. It’s awesome!
    Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances

    12 Straight Round of 32s

    11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
  Today, 09:44 AM #13
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,502

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    I give credit to Oklahoma, if that's not a battle testing game, I don't know what is. Oklahoma has an enrollment exceeding 28,000, and they will always be able to recruit top flight athletes. That was one physical, hard fought game.

    I just think the Zags do a better job of recruiting basketball players who are also elite athletes.
    Agree 100%. They blocked a ton of our shots, played really good defense and never let us have too much of a run. Their offense wasn’t as good, but Reeves kept it close. That guy is a dang player. Oklahoma gave us a tough challenge on both sides of the ball. I expect Creighton to do the same
    Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances

    12 Straight Round of 32s

    11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
  Today, 09:47 AM #14
    Worthington
    Worthington
    Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Posts
    817

    Default

    Our board seems very confident about this game and I'm afraid we're underestimating Creighton somewhat. They're significantly better than Oklahoma and BYU IMO, and are dangerous when they're clicking. I'm more worried about them than either USC or Oregon. They start 5 upperclassmen and are a strong and athletic bunch. Zegarowski and Ballock are both career 40%+ three point shooters. These are the type of guys that can be a nightmare to face in a tournament environment.

    Our team is great, but we're not unbeatable. The WCC championship being close until the final minutes before Suggs hit some massive shots should be a great reminder of that. And of course, we handled Oklahoma, but they gave us a good fight without their second leading scorer.
  Today, 09:53 AM #15
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,583

    Default

    Those are some long-winded and prickly bros over there on that site, SiliconZag included. Found myself shaking my head more than a few times reading those posts.

    I thought I was guilty of logorrhea and being a know-it-all at times, but I've got nothing on those folks.

    I don't underestimate Creighton at all -- that's a good team and over the years I've tended to pull for them other than when they're playing us. I'll try not to hold their fan base against them j/k
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
  Today, 09:58 AM #16
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    47,930

    Default

    The BJ Underground has an aspiring fiction writer: https://www.bluejayunderground.com/v...php?f=8&t=5669

    The latest topic here in Heaven is Porter Moser. Both Tony Barone and Ray Meyer want him to go to DePaul, but Tony is quite keen that Porter get absolute top dollar so he needs to start a bidding war with Marquette.

    Tony Barone and Rick Majerus argue all the time about who can take credit for Porters success. Jesus told them to knock it off or hed send the both of them to Purgatory for a few weeks.

    Speaking of Jesus, He has a strict rule prohibiting gambling. Gambling is, after all, a vice. And since there is no money in Heaven, whats the point of gambling? But that hasnt stopped St. Aloysius Gonzaga from trying to get the Creighton brothers to bet on the game. Gonzaga, even after all these years, is still a hot-headed Italian kid. The Creighton brothers are tempted, but dont want to be sent down to Purgatory for a hundred years.

    In other news, St. Ignatius Loyola is over the moon with two Jesuit schools in the Sweet Sixteen. He says, I love all my Jesuit schools, but some more than others and Creighton is really my favorite. Creighton University is, beyond a doubt, the greatest enterprise in the world today.

    St. Ignatius is personally thrilled with the fact that Creighton University will soon have the largest Catholic medical school in America. Hes disappointed with Georgetown and St. Louis. He also gives his blessing to Porter to leave Loyola-Chicago.
    Based on some of the BJU respondents, it appears Mr. Tuxedo isn't a beloved member in good standing.

    With the 7 day interregnum, I suppose bulletin board wars are a harmless pursuit.

    All Zags should let the scoreboard do the talking for them.
  Today, 10:17 AM #17
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,669

    Default

    Cool, they have a board for grammar school children.
  Today, 10:26 AM #18
    Birddog
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,553

    Default

    I think there are 3 Jesuit schools in the Sweet Sixteen
  Today, 10:28 AM #19
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,669

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    I think there are 3 Jesuit schools in the Sweet Sixteen
    Thank the lawd one is not For-Dumb.
  Today, 10:29 AM #20
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta
    Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,287

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    The BJ Underground has an aspiring fiction writer: https://www.bluejayunderground.com/v...php?f=8&t=5669



    Based on some of the BJU respondents, it appears Mr. Tuxedo isn't a beloved member in good standing.

    With the 7 day interregnum, I suppose bulletin board wars are a harmless pursuit.

    All Zags should let the scoreboard do the talking for them.
    I had similar thoughts. Scoreboard > message board

    I like Creighton and don't want reasons to like them less, to be honest. I also like Sili, and he was pretty frank about rooting for Creighton the last time the Zags played them, IIRC (although I have proven to have a cloudy memory of that game recently).
