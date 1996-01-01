Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Big day Friday

  Today, 02:41 PM #1
    jazzdelmar
    Default Big day Friday

    So the word is still that Hunter Sallis announces for Gonzaga on Friday the 26th? What a blow to Creighton Id imagine. Confirm?
  Today, 03:03 PM #2
    Default

    https://247sports.com/PlayerInstitut...rtPredictions/
  Today, 03:06 PM #3
    Default

    And as an aside to the above comment

    https://247sports.com/PlayerInstitut...rtPredictions/
  Today, 03:12 PM #4
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    So the word is still that Hunter Sallis announces for Gonzaga on Friday the 26th? What a blow to Creighton I’d imagine. Confirm?
    Jazz from reading the post on this subject in another thread of course, the statement was on 19 March that Sallis would announce next week (21-27 March) but on what exact day I wouldn't know...Friday is as good a guess as any...IF he did announce next Friday for GU then that would be a blow to Creighton and of course several other schools too...

    Also how accurate are all those "Silver Balls" are they 100% accurate of like me picking the daily-double at Del Mar (which i have done before and won)...
  Today, 03:14 PM #5
    Default

    Suggs should stay another year and play with his buddy Chet. Sallis is tremendous and Creighton is doing everything to keep him in Omaha.
  Today, 03:14 PM #6
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    Jazz from reading the post on this subject in another thread of course, the statement was on 19 March that Sallis would announce next week (21-27 March) but on what exact day I wouldn't know...Friday is as good a guess as any...IF he did announce next Friday for GU then that would be a blow to Creighton and of course several other schools too...

    Also how accurate are all those "Silver Balls" are they 100% accurate of like me picking the daily-double at Del Mar (which i have done before and won)...
    “I got a horse right here, his name is Paul Revere....”
  Today, 03:16 PM #7
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    Suggs should stay another year and play with his buddy Chet. Sallis is tremendous and Creighton is doing everything to keep him in Omaha.
    Agree a million. Suggs can use the seasoning. Not that he won’t get rich this year. But the last two thirds of the year we’ve seen cracks in his overall game. And an ungodly amount of patience on the part of Few.
  Today, 03:17 PM #8
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    Suggs should stay another year and play with his buddy Chet. Sallis is tremendous and Creighton is doing everything to keep him in Omaha.
    Doc, you mean your alma mammy has that dark money out again? Fool us once.....
  Today, 03:24 PM #9
    23dpg
    Default

    Definitely Friday. Its his 18th birthday.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/OSACrusad...189188/photo/1
  Today, 03:31 PM #10
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    “I got a horse right here, his name is Paul Revere....”
    Does he have speed? Once in the lead, does he hold on? Can he run on a muddy track? Is his jockey Eddie Desormeaux(?)?

    I was pretty successful back in the day but all my jockeys retired and don't know the trainers now either...lol
  Today, 03:32 PM #11
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    Does he have speed? Once in the lead, does he hold on? Can he run on a muddy track? Is his jockey Eddie Desormeaux(?)?

    I was pretty successful back in the day but all my jockeys retired and don't know the trainers now either...lol
    I’m an Arcaro guy.
