Thread: Is the media taking this team for granted?

  Today, 02:04 PM #1
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,337

    Default Is the media taking this team for granted?

    I have spent the better half of the week listening to every Sirius station I can talking about college basketball. The conversations are dominated by the topic of Pac12 dominance, big 10 flutter, Duke and Kentuckys absence Loyola Chicago, oral roberts, the immense amount of upsets, yet I have not heard one segment on a topic that has not happened in 45 years: Gonzagas chase of perfection and doing something a college team has not done since the 1976 Indiana team. The only time I hear about Gonzaga is when they are projecting the finals and they talk about it as a given that Gonzaga will be there out of the west.

    I just heard a segment on the top performances in the ncaa tournament this year. These two dudes named about 10 players including boeheim, abmas, krutwig, juzang... yet dont mention the guy that had 30 and 14 yesterday. They talk about impressive performances this tournament and no mention of a dismantling of Norfolk or a coasting victory vs Oklahoma.

    Weird question, but are people taking this team for granted because they have been sooo dominant all year? Is Gonzaga just too good this year for the media to even bother gushing about them? I have to imagine if this was Kentucky or a traditional power going for perfection, there would be tons of talk about it. Yet its not even one of the top storylines...
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:07 PM #2
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,437

    Default

    Things are about to get a lot more difficult.....
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:10 PM #3
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,987

    Default

    There will be a major disturbance in the Force should Walker Kessler, Chet Holmgren, and Hunter Sallis matriculate at GU within the next few months.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:31 PM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,656

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    There will be a major disturbance in the Force should Walker Kessler, Chet Holmgren, and Hunter Sallis matriculate at GU within the next few months.
    Do you know whereof you speak, Tex? I wouldnt mind picking up those Groves boys as well?
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:31 PM #5
    caduceus's Avatar
    caduceus
    caduceus is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    5,081

    Default

    Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:32 PM #6
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,581

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    I have spent the better half of the week listening to every Sirius station I can talking about college basketball. The conversations are dominated by the topic of Pac12 dominance, big 10 flutter, Duke and Kentucky’s absence Loyola Chicago, oral roberts, the immense amount of upsets, yet I have not heard one segment on a topic that has not happened in 45 years: Gonzaga’s chase of perfection and doing something a college team has not done since the 1976 Indiana team. The only time I hear about Gonzaga is when they are projecting the finals and they talk about it as a given that Gonzaga will be there out of the west.

    I just heard a segment on the top performances in the ncaa tournament this year. These two dudes named about 10 players including boeheim, abmas, krutwig, juzang... yet don’t mention the guy that had 30 and 14 yesterday. They talk about impressive performances this tournament and no mention of a dismantling of Norfolk or a coasting victory vs Oklahoma.

    Weird question, but are people taking this team for granted because they have been sooo dominant all year? Is Gonzaga just too good this year for the media to even bother gushing about them? I have to imagine if this was Kentucky or a traditional power going for perfection, there would be tons of talk about it. Yet it’s not even one of the top storylines...
    +1000. I'm not a big talk radio guy but I've been listening to what I guess are some of the same stations this week...ESPNU Radio, etc....had noted the same thing. A LOT of talk about the Big 10 falling flat and the Pac 12's performance, almost nothing about GU.

    Methinks if it were Kentucky 2014-15 chasing perfection (for example) we'd be hearing a lot more about it from these outlets. Just the usual blue-blood/P5/east coast bias at work.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:37 PM #7
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,987

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Do you know whereof you speak, Tex? I wouldn’t mind picking up those Groves boys as well?
    Just spitballin', jazz. I simply don't have your perspicacity. From what I've read on this Board, I feel good about the probability that Chet and Hunter will commit to GU.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:48 PM #8
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    TheOtherGreatOne is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    cave-in-rock,il
    Posts
    486

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    There will be a major disturbance in the Force should Walker Kessler, Chet Holmgren, and Hunter Sallis matriculate at GU within the next few months.
    And Timme and Joel return. Heck might as well bring in the Groves brothers, as sit out transfers too.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:51 PM #9
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,656

    Default

    Just as long as WE don’t take them for granted.....I think my BP matched the Dow when that Jimmer Reaves kid was hitting everything from everywhere.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:06 PM #10
    SwainZag
    SwainZag is offline Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Posts
    337

    Default

    The talk is coming. 1st weekend is more about upsets and story lines. We had a historic number of upsets combined with the B10 completely peeing down their leg and the domination of the Pac-12 so far. Zags took care of business against a 16 and an 8 seed like they should have. I don't mind being out of the spotlight for a few more days, but it's coming I will assure you that.
    Reply With Quote
