I have spent the better half of the week listening to every Sirius station I can talking about college basketball. The conversations are dominated by the topic of Pac12 dominance, big 10 flutter, Duke and Kentucky’s absence Loyola Chicago, oral roberts, the immense amount of upsets, yet I have not heard one segment on a topic that has not happened in 45 years: Gonzaga’s chase of perfection and doing something a college team has not done since the 1976 Indiana team. The only time I hear about Gonzaga is when they are projecting the finals and they talk about it as a given that Gonzaga will be there out of the west.



I just heard a segment on the top performances in the ncaa tournament this year. These two dudes named about 10 players including boeheim, abmas, krutwig, juzang... yet don’t mention the guy that had 30 and 14 yesterday. They talk about impressive performances this tournament and no mention of a dismantling of Norfolk or a coasting victory vs Oklahoma.



Weird question, but are people taking this team for granted because they have been sooo dominant all year? Is Gonzaga just too good this year for the media to even bother gushing about them? I have to imagine if this was Kentucky or a traditional power going for perfection, there would be tons of talk about it. Yet it’s not even one of the top storylines...