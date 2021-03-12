Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Congrats to our Zags men's basktball team on a great first week

  1. Today, 01:52 PM #1
    Reborn
    Default Congrats to our Zags men's basktball team on a great first week

    I really want to congratulate the guys for such a great weekend. I know how they all were so happy to be in the Dance. I know that most of them came to play at Gonzaga so they could play in the Dance in March, and honestly I believe most of this team came to win a National Championship. And they are on their way.

    I can just imagine they all were to be back in Indiana playing in the biggest sporting event in America. They guys like Kispert, Timme, Ayayi and others who were denied a chance to play in this tournament last year are really ramped up. And guys like Timme, Suggs, Watson, Cook, Ballo Strawthers and Harris and the others have never been to March Madness yet must just really be super excited. And now I'm totally sure that they are now ready to get back to work really hard so they can survive the biggest week of the year. They will have a chance this next week to return to the Final Four.

    And I know that this is what these guys have been focused on all year. And they are now ready. Mark FEw, as well as any coach in America, knows how to get these guys and this team ready. He and his coaching staff have been there (to the Sweet 16 AND Elite 8) and will know how to get them back. I believe we have the greatest coaching staff of any of the teams left in the tournament. And to go along with that, the best players. It did not take our best basketball to get us to the Sweet 16, but it did take very good playing. It will take a lot more of everything to survive this coming week, and I know and believe that they have a lot more in them. I'm smiling now, because I am just so excited to see what that "that more in them" is. This team has always stepped up to that next level when stepping up to that level was requierd. We saw it against BYU and we saw it yesterday against Oklahoma. Whenever Oklahoma would make a run at us, and cut the lead to 9, someone always stepped up...Suggs with an amazing left handed basket at the rim, Timme with a hust play to get a loose ball and then out fox them all as he scored on a layup, and finally with Kispert hitting a 3 to nail down the coffin. This team knows how to STEP UP.

    The game against Norfolk was just so dang beautiful. It was beautiful basketball at it's height. So many awesome plays. By all, including the bench players. It was a perfect way to start the tournamet. I was so happy to see everyone get a chance to play and even score. Strawther and Harris were incredible. And then yesterday against Oklahoma, the Zags toughness and focus were challenged. It was a tough game against a very physical, tough, well coached team with a HALL OF FAME coach. We knew it would be not be easy and it wasn't. But in the end, we showed our resillency and overcame a very good team.

    Getting to the Sweet 16 is always a team goal for sure. It's ALWAYS a great accomplishment. So congrats guys. You survived a very very tough weekend, just ask teams like Ohio State, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Texas, West Virginia, Virginia,Purdue, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Colorado, San Diego State, and more. Ask their fans how they feel. We are so lucky to still be in this tournament. I'm so proud to be part of ZagNation. So let's keep it going guys. Let's getting ready, in every way, for this upcoming week. Be proud, be happy, but be focused and hungry. You MUST be hungry and play with a chip on your shoulder. Nothing else.
    God bless! Be safe and smart. And just win.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  2. Today, 02:08 PM #2
    TexasZagFan
    +1 Bornie...I saw where Iowa was seeking its first Sweet 16 since 1999. We're spoiled.
  3. Today, 02:10 PM #3
    Zags11
    +1 Bornie...I saw where Iowa was seeking its first Sweet 16 since 1999. We're spoiled.
    Super spoiled.
    Love the zags for life
  4. Today, 02:18 PM #4
    TexasZagFan
    I can let the cat out of the bag now...first I'll need to pay for a subscription to the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

    Here's the text from an email I sent to Mac Engel, and his response.

    From: Engel, Theodore
    Sent: Friday, March 12, 2021 11:16 AM
    To:TZF
    Subject: Re: Drew Timme a Semifnalist for Naisman Trophy

    I'm going to do this. I just need them to get to the Sweet 16

    On Thu, Mar 4, 2021 at 12:05 PM TZF wrote:
    Morning Ted,

    FYI, Drew Timme of Richardson has been named a finalist for the Naisman Trophy Men's College Player of the Year. His teammate Corey Kispert is also one of the ten semifinalists.

    How did Texas let Drew slip through their fingers, in favor of Will Baker? Will recently transferred to Nevada, a real head scratcher.

    Andrew Nembhard transferred to Gonzaga from Florida to improve his development as a player. He was declared eligible shortly before the season started, and parlayed that into the WCC 6th Man of the Year.

    Regards,
    TZF
    I forwarded that to Drew's mom...her response was excellent!
