Thread: Sweet 16 lines

    Sweet 16 lines

    Gonzaga (-13.5) vs. Creighton

    USC (-1.5) vs. Oregon

    Baylor (-6.5) vs. Villanova

    Arkansas (-11.5) vs. Oral Roberts

    Loyola (-6.5) vs. Oregon State

    Houston (-6) vs. Syracuse

    Michigan (-3) vs. Florida State

    Alabama (-6) vs. UCLA
    Default

    That Houston/Syracuse matchup (and line) intrigues me.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast View Post
    That Houston/Syracuse matchup (and line) intrigues me.
    That Syracuse zone can be a nightmare - I'm thinking Houston is really going to struggle (although having a full week to prepare for that probably helps a little).
