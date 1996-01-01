Thread: Sweet 16 lines

Gonzaga (-13.5) vs. Creighton
USC (-1.5) vs. Oregon
Baylor (-6.5) vs. Villanova
Arkansas (-11.5) vs. Oral Roberts
Loyola (-6.5) vs. Oregon State
Houston (-6) vs. Syracuse
Michigan (-3) vs. Florida State
Alabama (-6) vs. UCLA
That Houston/Syracuse matchup (and line) intrigues me.
