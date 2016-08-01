Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: OT. Woohoo, is this you?

  1. Today, 11:51 AM #1
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,147

    Wink OT. Woohoo, is this you?

    https://mobile.twitter.com/AndrewCla...12042140348418


    Why won’t this properly embed as a video?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:00 PM #2
    seacatfan
    seacatfan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    10,803

    Default

    That is awesome! However I don't see Francis, so I'm thinking this is a clever knock off and not the real thing.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:37 PM #3
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    16,296

    Default

    I think WooHoo needs to fight him... in MS Paint.

    It could be like an MS Paint Cage Match.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:45 PM #4
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,548

    Default

    Did Woohoo make it to Indy?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:05 PM #5
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,497

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    I think WooHoo needs to fight him... in MS Paint.

    It could be like an MS Paint Cage Match.
    Dying. LOL

    But yes please fight him








    ....in MS Paint
    Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances

    12 Straight Round of 32s

    11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 01:10 PM #6
    gozagswoohoo's Avatar
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo is online now Time Zone Challenged Board Greeter
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    St. Clair, MO
    Posts
    9,423

    Default

    Okay, I gotta say....that guy has some SKILLZ.


    I was dying.
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules