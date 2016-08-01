Thread: OT. Woohoo, is this you?

https://mobile.twitter.com/AndrewCla...12042140348418
Why won’t this properly embed as a video?
https://mobile.twitter.com/AndrewCla...12042140348418
Why won’t this properly embed as a video?
That is awesome! However I don't see Francis, so I'm thinking this is a clever knock off and not the real thing.
I think WooHoo needs to fight him... in MS Paint.
It could be like an MS Paint Cage Match.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
Did Woohoo make it to Indy?
Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances
12 Straight Round of 32s
11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
2021 Undefeated Regular Season
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
Okay, I gotta say....that guy has some SKILLZ.
I was dying.
Allow myself to introduce....myself...