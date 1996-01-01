Tickets to the Creighton game....?
I'm pretty frustrated with myself. I had an opportunity to grab tickets for $45 for the OU game. I'm only a 4.5 hour drive from Indy, so I just about did it, but I had some other obligations that Sunday. So, I decided I would shoot for the S16 game (which is now Creighton).
Naturally....the CHEAPEST TICKET I'M SEEING NOW IS $500?!?!?! Are you KIDDING me?? No way Mrs. Woohoo goes for that.
Please, if anyone has/sees any better options, for the love of all that is holy, please PM me.
