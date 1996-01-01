Thread: Rules Questions

Originally Posted by Spike#1 Originally Posted by

A couple of rules questions for those on the board that are smarter than I, which is basically everyone...



When a player shoots the ball, it's an airball, defensive player gets the airball, is that a rebound or a steal?



Rebound



When a player shoots the ball, is fouled on the shot, misses the shot, but is going to the freethrow line, does that count as a shot attempt?



No shot attempt.



These are probably easy answers, but I'm curious about these... Any insight you can share would be appreciated.



Thanks!