Thread: Rules Questions

Originally Posted by Spike#1
A couple of rules questions for those on the board that are smarter than I, which is basically everyone...
When a player shoots the ball, it's an airball, defensive player gets the airball, is that a rebound or a steal?
Rebound
When a player shoots the ball, is fouled on the shot, misses the shot, but is going to the freethrow line, does that count as a shot attempt?
No shot attempt.
These are probably easy answers, but I'm curious about these... Any insight you can share would be appreciated.
Thanks!