Thread: Rules Questions

Rules Questions

    Spike#1
    Default Rules Questions

    A couple of rules questions for those on the board that are smarter than I, which is basically everyone...

    When a player shoots the ball, it's an airball, defensive player gets the airball, is that a rebound or a steal?

    When a player shoots the ball, is fouled on the shot, misses the shot, but is going to the freethrow line, does that count as a shot attempt?

    These are probably easy answers, but I'm curious about these... Any insight you can share would be appreciated.

    Thanks!
    23dpg
    Rebound

    When a player shoots the ball, is fouled on the shot, misses the shot, but is going to the freethrow line, does that count as a shot attempt?

    No shot attempt.

    TexasZagFan
    Rebound

    No

    But I could be wrong.
    Spike#1
    Thanks 23. I appreciate it.

    What about when a shot is blocked, another defender get's the loose ball after the blocked shot?
    23dpg
    What about when a shot is blocked, another defender get's the loose ball after the blocked shot?
    Rebound
    Spike#1
    Thanks again 23 and TZF.

    As I said, most probably knew these, but I did not know, so I figured I'd ask here, rather than attempting to look it up.
