Thread: GU vs Creighton (Sweet 16) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

On to the Sweet 16 for the Zags. Zags face a tough Creighton team out out of the Big East.
What are you expecting to see in the Sweet 16? What are you hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!
Just win, baby.
Im expecting a close game. Creighton can score in bunches and have a talented and experienced starting 5 that can hang with anyone on a good day. Im thinking this will be this years (offensive oriented) equivalent of the West Virginia S16 game from the 2017 run. A tough test for our squad, well need to bring it.
92-79 Zags defense is better than expected and their offense is explosive.
At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
Zags 89 -75
Go!! Zags!!!
"Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
blue jays 70
bulldogs 88
GU 84
Creighton 72