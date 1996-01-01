Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: What is your "pet peeve" myth in College Basketball?

    A while in between games, and reading comments after the Oklahoma game got me thinking about this topic. I am always interested in myths/cliches/etc that are logically or factually not valid. So...what do you hear from broadcasters, analysts, or fans that drives you crazy?

    Mine (above many others): The idea that fouls should be evenly distributed between teams. There is no basis in this. Teams play at different paces, with different levels of aggression, and with varying levels of interior presence. If anything, good officiating probably often results in unbalanced fouls and FT numbers because officials may be worse when trying to "even things out." Anyway, it drove me crazy hearing Sooners fans complain about the uneven foul numbers after watching the game.
    "Gonzaga's soft in conference schedule doesn't prepare them for post season success"

    6 straight Sweet Sixteens be damned!
    Any P5-P6 school is better to have in the dance than any other school from a smaller conference.
