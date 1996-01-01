Gonzaga set to host Washington in one-off noncon game
Balanced Huskies boast deep pitching, base-stealing prodigy Ward
SPOKANE, Wash. With its first West Coast Conference series win of the season in hand, Gonzaga baseball will take a one-game nonconference foray at Steve Hertz Field and Patterson Baseball Complex on Tuesday against Washington, a balanced Pac-12 foe boasting a big-time bullpen as well as one of the fastest players in the college game.
The Huskies (8-9) started the season with three straight losses to UC Irvine, but have since claimed a 3-1 series win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley and a sweep of Seattle in addition to wins over the Zags' WCC opponents in Portland and Seattle. Like the Zags, they've only played one conference series so far an 0-3 sweep at the hands of USC that's pushed them to the bottom of the Pac-12 standings for now.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (11-8) are coming off three straight wins against Santa Clara last weekend, paced by Brett Harris (.366, 26 hits, 23 runs, 15 RBI) and Stephen Lund (22 hits, 18 runs, 14 RBI) whose five homers on the season are more than double that of any other player on GU's roster.
Ryan Sullivan also had a breakout weekend in California, smacking a homer on his first hit of the season on Saturday and producing a team-best three hits in four at-bats on Sunday.
Huskies redshirt junior Braiden Ward was a surprise returner to 12th-year coach Lindsay Meggs' squad, but a welcome one he's the only player in Pac-12 history to lead the conference in stolen bases in three consecutive seasons
, and is tied for fifth nationally for most bases stolen so far this spring with 12 in 17 games. He also leads the team in batting average (.343), hits (23) and runs (13).
UW currently has seven throwers on its roster with an ERA of 3.00 or lower, with five of them (Stu Flesland III, Jack Enger, Logan Gerling and Gabe Smith) having thrown at least 10 innings so far this season. RHP Nate Weeldreyer (5.0 IP, 5 strikeouts, 3.60 ERA) is the Huskies' probable starter against GU, set to face off with Zags RHP Nico Zeglin (9.2 IP, 11 strikeouts, 10.24 ERA), making his first-ever start.
Inside the Series
Gonzaga trails the all-time series with Washington 20-27, playing at least once every season since 2012 save for the pandemic-shortened spring of 2020. GU won the last time they played in 2019 at home by a score of 5-4, led by current Zags Brett Harris and Ernie Yake with three hits apiece.
Follow the Game
Tuesday's game is set for a 3 p.m. start and will be broadcast regionally on SWX; live streaming is available out of region on WCC Network.
Check GoZags for up-to-date game information and live stats.