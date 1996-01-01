Gonzaga set to host Washington in one-off noncon game

The Huskies (8-9) started the season with three straight losses to UC Irvine, but have since claimed a 3-1 series win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley and a sweep of Seattle in addition to wins over the Zags' WCC opponents in Portland and Seattle. Like the Zags, they've only played one conference series so far  an 0-3 sweep at the hands of USC that's pushed them to the bottom of the Pac-12 standings for now.Ryan Sullivan also had a breakout weekend in California, smacking a homer on his first hit of the season on Saturday and producing a team-best three hits in four at-bats on Sunday., and is tied for fifth nationally for most bases stolen so far this spring with 12 in 17 games. He also leads the team in batting average (.343), hits (23) and runs (13).UW currently has seven throwers on its roster with an ERA of 3.00 or lower, with five of them (Stu Flesland III, Jack Enger, Logan Gerling and Gabe Smith) having thrown at least 10 innings so far this season. RHP Nate Weeldreyer (5.0 IP, 5 strikeouts, 3.60 ERA) is the Huskies' probable starter against GU, set to face off with Zags RHP Nico Zeglin (9.2 IP, 11 strikeouts, 10.24 ERA), making his first-ever start.Gonzaga trails the all-time series with Washington 20-27, playing at least once every season since 2012 save for the pandemic-shortened spring of 2020. GU won the last time they played in 2019 at home by a score of 5-4, led by current Zags Brett Harris and Ernie Yake with three hits apiece.Check GoZags for up-to-date game information and live stats.