Say What?
Took me awhile to get thru this mornings Spokesman but came across this in the NCAA Tournament Notebook:
Battle for L.A.: Southern California coach Andy Enfield avoided mentioning UCLA when asked how a 72-56 win over Drake in the first round had the potential of increasing the Trojans presence back home. Enfield said his team deserves the attention.
"We have 45 (now 46) wins the last 2 years, which is 3rd in the country, behind Baylor and Kansas."
Did a little research. Wins for the last 2 yrs.
USC 46
Kansas 49
Baylor 50 (now 51)
Loyola Chicago 47
Houston 49
Belmont 52
Liberty 53
San Diego St. 53
Gonzaga 59
I guess ol' Andy is better at evaluating talented HS/AAU Coaches than he is at math.
Or maybe he was just talking about Power 5 schools.
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.