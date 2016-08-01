Thread: No rematches

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    No rematches

    For all the talk of potential rematches in our region, all three of those teams (Iowa, Kansas, Virginia) were all eliminated prior to meeting up with GU.

    I, for one, did not expect that!
    Maybe we get the GU vs USC game after all.
    A lot of West Coast and a lot of Catholic schools left.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    Foo Time
