-
Thanks for a great season
Despite today's disappointment, which I know was worse for the team and the coaches than for us fans, the Lady Zags had a great season given all the challenges this year. All the road games, no home crowd, scheduling changes . . . Wish we could have seen them in person. I'll miss seeing Jill and the Wirth twins next year (although I'm still holding out hope they will come back).
Thank you departing seniors for all the memories.
For the continuing players, can't wait for next year. Future's so bright, gotta wear shades.
Always love my Zags.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules