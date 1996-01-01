Thread: Final Four

View Poll Results: If GU gets to Final Four, which team would you like to see?

  • #1 Michigan

    5 31.25%

  • #2 Alabama

    1 6.25%

  • #4 Florida State

    2 12.50%

  • #11 UCLA

    8 50.00%
Final Four

  ZagaZags
    ZagaZags's Avatar
    ZagaZags
    ZagaZags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    San Diego, Ca.
    Posts
    7,785

    Default Final Four

    If Gonzaga gets to the Final Four, which team would you like to see from the East?

    #1 Michigan
    #2 Alabama
    #4 Florida State
    #11 UCLA
  Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Posts
    2,042

    Default

    UCLA, Michigan, Alabama, Florida State in that order....if we win the West of course.


  krozman
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,759

    Default

    At this point the road through is going to be USC/OR, then UCLA followed by Oregon State. The Pac 12 has sold their soul to the devil.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
  RenoZag
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    47,914

    Default

    The West Region appears the toughest road to the FF, followed by the East, South, and Midwest. Baylor & Houston appear to have the easiest paths to the National Semi-Finals.

    Agree ? Disagree ? Beat Creighton ?
  GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,087

    Default

    - i'd go straight chalk, ucla, florida st., alabama then michigan.

    - but i think oregon or usc will be tougher than either ucla or florida st.
  ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,282

    Default

    Revenge for Morrison’s final game.
  ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,282

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    The West Region appears the toughest road to the FF, followed by the East, South, and Midwest. Baylor & Houston appear to have the easiest paths to the National Semi-Finals.

    Agree ? Disagree ? Beat Creighton ?
    Agreed. And Houston is a paper tiger.
