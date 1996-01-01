Thread: Final Four

If Gonzaga gets to the Final Four, which team would you like to see from the East?
#1 Michigan
#2 Alabama
#4 Florida State
#11 UCLA
UCLA, Michigan, Alabama, Florida State in that order....if we win the West of course.
At this point the road through is going to be USC/OR, then UCLA followed by Oregon State. The Pac 12 has sold their soul to the devil.
The West Region appears the toughest road to the FF, followed by the East, South, and Midwest. Baylor & Houston appear to have the easiest paths to the National Semi-Finals.
Agree ? Disagree ? Beat Creighton ?
- i'd go straight chalk, ucla, florida st., alabama then michigan.
- but i think oregon or usc will be tougher than either ucla or florida st.
Revenge for Morrison’s final game.