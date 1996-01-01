Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Six straight sweet 16's or better now

  Today, 06:42 PM
    CDC84
    CDC84
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,405

    Default Six straight sweet 16's or better now

    Would've been 7 if the tourney had been played last season. Did anyone on CBS or Turner even mention this. It is an unbelievable stat that may be even more impressive than their record right now. There has been at least one year during the run where GU had to win the WCC tourney to get a bid. Think of all the injuries and obstacles.........
  Today, 06:47 PM
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,854

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CDC84 View Post
    Would've been 7 if the tourney had been played last season. Did anyone on CBS or Turner even mention this. It is an unbelievable stat that may be even more impressive than their record right now. There has been at least one year during the run where GU had to win the WCC tourney to get a bid. Think of all the injuries and obstacles.........
    It is a great accomplishment, diminished somewhat by the fact that the Zags play in the WCC, so the road through the tournament is so much easier. (tongue in cheek, very firmly)
    At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
  Today, 06:57 PM
    zagamatic
    zagamatic is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Posts
    1,252

    Default

    I was just thinking about this. Does anyone know what the record is for consecutive sweet 16s in a row?
  Today, 07:09 PM
    cscz28's Avatar
    cscz28
    cscz28 is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Posts
    156

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagamatic View Post
    I was just thinking about this. Does anyone know what the record is for consecutive sweet 16s in a row?
    First thing I could find.

    http://mcubed.net/ncaab/strkr16a.shtml
  Today, 07:10 PM
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,580

    Default

    The talking heads mentioned that this is Michigan's 4th straight S16. Crickets on the ZAGS. Big10 has only one team left, talking heads blaming Covid.

    Shameful.............

    Go ZAGS
  Today, 07:15 PM
    seacatfan
    seacatfan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    10,802

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TacomaZAG View Post
    The talking heads mentioned that this is Michigan's 4th straight S16. Crickets on the ZAGS. Big10 has only one team left, talking heads blaming Covid.

    Shameful.............

    Go ZAGS
    Wait, what? The same Covid that effected the rest of the country exactly the same way? Wow, just wow.
  Today, 07:18 PM
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,141

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by cscz28 View Post
    First thing I could find.

    http://mcubed.net/ncaab/strkr16a.shtml
    The ncaa considers the Sweet 16 from 1985. Before that you didn’t have to win 2 games to get into the 16.
  Today, 07:21 PM
    caduceus's Avatar
    caduceus
    caduceus is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    5,080

    Default

    It was mentioned a few times on CBS. I think they said it's the fourth longest streak.
  Today, 07:38 PM
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,087

    Default

    - also do not overlook that gonzaga has won 12 consecutive first round games.
    - consecutive or not, that is the longest active streak by a long ways. think of it duke, kentucky, kansas, villanova, virginia, michigan state, north carolina, et.al. over the years have all had first round exits to the hands of an over-seeded opponent 'at least once' in the past 12 years.
  Today, 07:45 PM
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,184

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - also do not overlook that gonzaga has won 12 consecutive first round games.
    - consecutive or not, that is the longest active streak by a long ways. think of it duke, kentucky, kansas, villanova, virginia, michigan state, north carolina, et.al. over the years have all had first round exits to the hands of an over-seeded opponent 'at least once' in the past 12 years.
    I believe Kansas is at 14 straight. ‘06 was the last year they failed to win a game in the dance.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  Today, 07:46 PM
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,759

    Default

    UNC in the 1980s had 9 or something, they had it up during the GU game.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
