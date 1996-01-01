Thread: Six straight sweet 16's or better now

It is a great accomplishment, diminished somewhat by the fact that the Zags play in the WCC, so the road through the tournament is so much easier. (tongue in cheek, very firmly)
Originally Posted by CDC84
Would've been 7 if the tourney had been played last season. Did anyone on CBS or Turner even mention this. It is an unbelievable stat that may be even more impressive than their record right now. There has been at least one year during the run where GU had to win the WCC tourney to get a bid. Think of all the injuries and obstacles.........
At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.