Thread: Last meeting v Jays

I just saw an announcer during the Alabama/Maryland game say that this is Creighton's first trip to the Sweet 16 in school history? Wow. Seems like they have had some quality team in recent years.
Zags are - 13 vs Creighton wow
Surprised at that . Jay’s are a really good team. Tough and it’s a good match up.
Gonzaga has played Creighton 8 times with a record of 4-4. Each team has scored 662 total points 82.8 ppg. Amazing stat.
They are creative with ball movement and can really shoot it. Will be a competitive matchup.
Grant Gibbs still there?
I think Coach McDermott said after the last game Creighton has played 2 great halves against Gonzaga. Unfortunately it was in two different games.
That line is dumb. I hope we win.
