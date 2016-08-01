Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Last meeting v Jays

  Today, 04:52 PM
    jazzdelmar
    Default Last meeting v Jays

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401083223
  Today, 05:17 PM
    zagzilla
    I just saw an announcer during the Alabama/Maryland game say that this is Creighton's first trip to the Sweet 16 in school history? Wow. Seems like they have had some quality team in recent years.

    ZZ
  Today, 05:31 PM
    DZ
    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    I just saw an announcer during the Alabama/Maryland game say that this is Creighton's first trip to the Sweet 16 in school history? Wow. Seems like they have had some quality team in recent years.

    ZZ
    I saw that on the Creighton board. Seemed odd.

    They figure they're playing with house money. They can be loose.

    Probably right. But we have a week to figure them out, so I suspect our coaches will be okay.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
    Mark Twain.
  Today, 05:42 PM
    ezcure17
    Zags are - 13 vs Creighton wow
    ZAG 4 LIFE
  Today, 05:46 PM
    MDABE80
    Surprised at that . Jay’s are a really good team. Tough and it’s a good match up.
  Today, 05:54 PM
    White lightning
    Gonzaga has played Creighton 8 times with a record of 4-4. Each team has scored 662 total points 82.8 ppg. Amazing stat.

  Today, 05:56 PM
    HenneZag
    They are creative with ball movement and can really shoot it. Will be a competitive matchup.
    America's Team!
  Today, 05:58 PM
    jazzdelmar
    Grant Gibbs still there?
  Today, 05:59 PM
    White lightning
    I think Coach McDermott said after the last game Creighton has played 2 great halves against Gonzaga. Unfortunately it was in two different games.

  Today, 06:00 PM
    zagsfanforlife
    That line is dumb. I hope we win.
  Today, 06:23 PM
    kitzbuel
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Grant Gibbs still there?
    I think he has a COVID year now.
