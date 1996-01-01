Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Lagans Hired by Portland

  Today, 03:24 PM #1
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    Default Lagans Hired by Portland

    You guys would know more about this than me about the fit, but seems like Shantay Lagans did a great job with EWU. I imagine portland opened up the wallet a bit. Seems like a great hire from the outside. Thoughts?
  Today, 03:30 PM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    Default

    Public vs private, academics vs tier two state school, better conference dunno beyond that
  Today, 03:33 PM #3
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Default

    Foolish. Cupboard full next year qualify and could land good job
  Today, 03:46 PM #4
    Gonzdb8's Avatar
    Gonzdb8
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Default

    don't know if there is any truth to this , but the twitterverse is saying EWU could be leaving D1 in the near future which could have prompted this.
  Today, 03:47 PM #5
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Gonzdb8 View Post
    don't know if there is any truth to this , but the twitterverse is saying EWU could be leaving D1 in the near future which could have prompted this.
    2025 is the discussion point
  Today, 03:48 PM #6
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Gonzdb8 View Post
    don't know if there is any truth to this , but the twitterverse is saying EWU could be leaving D1 in the near future which could have prompted this.
    Makes sense. I’d imagine the Covid related financial pressure on higher ed state schools in WA is immense.
  Today, 04:33 PM #7
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    Foolish. Cupboard full next year qualify and could land good job
    Right? Aren’t both groves back?
  Today, 04:47 PM #8
    CB4
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Default

    Talk about selling yourself short. Terrible decision by Mr. Lagans.
  Today, 04:49 PM #9
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Default

    Maybe greener groves for the Grooves’ down the road?
  Today, 05:10 PM #10
    hooter73's Avatar
    hooter73
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Default

    Eastern has always had financial...issues. COVID nearly killed them outright. I see no reason to keep paying D1 prices for what is obviously and honestly a D3 school.
