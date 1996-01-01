Thread: Lagans Hired by Portland

You guys would know more about this than me about the fit, but seems like Shantay Lagans did a great job with EWU. I imagine portland opened up the wallet a bit. Seems like a great hire from the outside. Thoughts?
Public vs private, academics vs tier two state school, better conference dunno beyond that
Foolish. Cupboard full next year qualify and could land good job
Basketball...The Toy Department of Life
Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
don't know if there is any truth to this , but the twitterverse is saying EWU could be leaving D1 in the near future which could have prompted this.
Talk about selling yourself short. Terrible decision by Mr. Lagans.
Maybe greener groves for the Grooves’ down the road?
Eastern has always had financial...issues. COVID nearly killed them outright. I see no reason to keep paying D1 prices for what is obviously and honestly a D3 school.