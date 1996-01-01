Thread: Proud of Watson

Not that a fight would have been a good idea, but he's the last player on the team that I expected that out of. He's been much more emotional lately and I love it.
Not that a fight would have been a good idea, but he's the last player on the team that I expected that out of. He's been much more emotional lately and I love it.
Awesome on D.
Love the zags for life
At the end of the game, Few was substituting Watson for Ayayi on D, then subbing Ayayi back on offense. He did it at least twice, maybe more.
He had a couple moments where he was way too passive on both ends, but ya i'm not going to complain. He did great.
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003