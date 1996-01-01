Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Proud of Watson

  Today, 01:30 PM
    IowaSERE
    Proud of Watson

    Not that a fight would have been a good idea, but he's the last player on the team that I expected that out of. He's been much more emotional lately and I love it.
  Today, 01:35 PM
    Zags11
    Zags11:

    Awesome on D.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 01:41 PM
    v13311
    v13311:

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    Awesome on D.
    Awesome on D?????

    You've got to be kidding Excellent practitioner of "matador defense" is more like it.
  Today, 01:42 PM
    zaguarxj
    zaguarxj:

    At the end of the game, Few was substituting Watson for Ayayi on D, then subbing Ayayi back on offense. He did it at least twice, maybe more.
  Today, 01:44 PM
    krozman
    krozman:

    He had a couple moments where he was way too passive on both ends, but ya i'm not going to complain. He did great.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
  Today, 01:46 PM
    Bouldin4Prez
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by IowaSERE View Post
    Not that a fight would have been a good idea, but he's the last player on the team that I expected that out of. He's been much more emotional lately and I love it.
    Love what he's done the first two games. Just wish he would go up for a dunk every once in a while.
