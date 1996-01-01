Thread: Post game radio GU-OU

Hudson: GU undefeated and advance to the Sweet 16. Bulldogs in an 8 point hole early. Manek and Gibson scored in the opening run and didn't score again in the game. GU went ahead 23-21 and led for the rest of the half. IN the second half OU had a late 12-5 run to cut the lead to single digits but the Zags made their free throws down the stretch and held on for the 87-71 win. GU shot 49.1% from the field, their lowest percentage of the season. OU actually outshot them as they hit 50%. I think Hudson said Timme's 30 was only the third Zag to have 30 or more in an NCAA tournament game. OU made 6-7 shots in the second half run when the
Lloyd: Tommy said I only do pregame interviews, hahaha. OU is a good team and they played really well. They throw the kitchen sink at you on offense and they pick on different kids. We had to adjust what we were doing. That Reaves kid is tough but we shut Manek down. Gibson and Manek hit three threes before the first TV timeout but they didn't score again. Timme told us I didn't play good in the last game. I'm not doing that again. Tommy said it's good having him on your side, he is a special three. Kispert-if a guy makes 4-8 from three and you think he only had an OK game with 16 well that tells you what kind of a player he is. And he hits the big shot when you need it. This is 6 straight Sweet 16's. In our program you don't get a lot of time to reflect. I don't think we play again until next Sunday so we are taking a day off tomorrow.
From TV: We haven't been able to see our families at the games much this year and it's just nice to see them at a game-Timme. Few-OU is hard to guard, Reaves is a handful. When you switch up coverage Kreuger picks on that, they are just a handful. But we did a good job on Manek but some of their rile players stepped up. This team had done such a good job handling everything I think they could handle a shipwreck on an island. I think this Covid thing has just drawn this team closer and that's they way they play. There are lot of good teams and coaches out there. This is not the best of 7, you only have to get beat once. Other teams have time to prepare for you and when you got to this stage everyone is good. Brenna Green ask Mark if his hair was wet and he said we have been celebrating every win and we hope to celebrate more. I can't confirm or deny the handstand but we are definitely celebrate tonight. We are going to have a good time. There is a genuine fondness with this team, this is not fake stuff, but they are extremely competitive. There are always in game adjustments. We came out with a Plan A and it wasn't working, we had a play B and a Plan C and our guys can handle that. Their role player really stepped up and we didn't have a good plan for them. Our defense was good after the second TV timeout. Our shooting % was a bit out of whack because their bigs blocked a bunch of our shots and we missed some close in stuff. These guys have played enough big games, they understand what it takes to win.
Back to Hudson: Kuath had 5 blocks tonight and made a huge impact on the game. Manek had nothing after the early three. OU had 9 TO's in the first half only 4 in the second. Regarding the 30 point scorers in the NCAA's, Brandon Clarke had 37, Adam Morrison had 36, Richie Frahm had 31 and now Drew Timme joins the group with 30. That's it.