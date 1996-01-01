Thread: Post Game Thoughts and Ana;ysis: Gonzaga vs Oklahoma

Results 1 to 15 of 15

Post Game Thoughts and Ana;ysis: Gonzaga vs Oklahoma

    Whew. That was one tough, physical game. Oklahoma came at us in the later part of the second half with everything they had, and we need to give them kudos. They played very good and gave the Zags all we could handle. I can see now why Oklahoma never got beat by very much. They're tough, and have some good offensive players.

    Timme was just awesome today. I thought he had his best game ever, 30 points and 13 rebounds, and just played so tough against a tough team. I've always seen him as such a finesse player, but today I saw his tough side. He was what held us together in the last ten minutes while Oklahoma was going at us with all they had. Kispert got 16 and made 4-8 three pointers. And one was a huge one in the last 2 minutes. Suggs got 16, and made some good shots, but honestly, I felt he paid poorly, and especially on defense and his turnovers on very poor decisions. He made 5-13 shots ands 1-6 from behind the arc. I thought his decision making was very poor. But a little better than his first game.

    Honestly, I felt the team played best when Watson and Cook were in, because we played really good defense. Watson once again was very big on D, and Cook did a great job on their guard while he was in. I was a little disappointed that Few did not go with Cook down the backstretch, but he did go with Watson on D.

    I thought the 3 point shooting was good accept for Suggs (1-6). We ended up making 8. I thought the big stat was free throw shooting. Gonzaga made 23 FTs and Oklahoma 8. Gonzaga shot 83% from the foul line. Gonzaga also only had 10 turnovers, 4 by Suggs. I felt that was a very good stat for the team, as it's important to protect the ball. The rebounding was also very good. We outrebounded them by 8. good tough work on the boards.

    It was a very tense game, which was good for us. I felt it would be a tough game as I watched a lot of videos of Oklahoma. They were as tough as I thought they'd be. On to the Sweet 16.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Timme was aces. Joel was nice. The rest underperformed, some badly. Free throws and Watty’s held ball stanched yet another Okie run. We always get hurt by a stud shooter. Beats me why, also beats me why we don’t press more.
    Thank Greg Marshall for Reeves being at OU
    [exhale] Felt tighter than final score. OK made one more FG and had a 1% edge in FGs made but we made up for it by hitting more 3Ps and a high percentage of FTs. Nice to see us win the rebounding battle and limit our TOs (OK has been living off TOs).

    I thought our defense was terrific despite Reaves getting big buckets. He had to work hard for most of them and got some lucky rolls. I thought our defense strategy of staying out of foul trouble/not being overly aggressive on OK drives once they turned the corner and got a 1/2-step advantage was smart. We built and held enough of a lead that we didn't need to foul every time they had a lay-in opportunity.

    Once again we played team ball and took advantage where we needed to. No forcing the action in the direction of anyone player. After a great opening game by Watson and a so-so game by Timme, we get a Timme personal best scoring game. Love that we find the hot-hand/open shooter and go in that direction every game.
    Timme was as determined as he has been all year. Free throwing shooting was a key factor and he significantly stepped it up.

    Kispert was steady and so was Ayayi. Defense improved through the game, but there were some clear lapses at times.

    Thought Reaves played smart, poised, and great body control especially on his floaters.
    1. Our shooting percentage was the worst all season.
    2. Oklahoma's shooting percentage was better than Gonzaga.
    3. Oklahoma made more FG's than Gonzaga.
    4. Gonzaga won by 16.


    To those of you who think our Defense struggled.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    Timme was aces. Joel was nice. The rest underperformed, some badly. Free throws and Watty’s held ball stanched yet another Okie run. We always get hurt by a stud shooter. Beats me why, also beats me why we don’t press more.
    That Watson held ball caused me to think "Mike Hart!" I can't remember the opposing team but it was one of those games where score was close late and we needed a stop to hold our lead. Hart recognized we had the possession arrow, so rather than commit a foul and hope for a miss, he got a held ball which is a clean turnover. Watson's held ball in today's game was huge.
    I have one post-game thought:

    USE THE SHOT FAKE!!!! freakin' block party...
    Quote Originally Posted by Coach Few
    We are not here as a #%$&%&! Courtesy!!!
    That short stretch where Kispert and Reaves both had to sit with fouls in late first half changed the game.

    We had to take out one of the best shooters in college hoops but the defense that Cook and Watson played while their key ball-handler was sitting helped us really open things up. Love Watson's energy this tournament, just doing all the little things.
    The boys looked a little shaky during the OU second half run. Went away from our offense a few times in favor of one on one (mostly Nembhard and Suggs) and missed a few defensive assignments as well. Good game for us to get some pushback and pressure by OU. I think the boys will pick up some "tight game" lessons from this one that we can put to use down the road. Oh, and it's nice that they can make me nervous and still have a 10 point lead.
    My post game thought is that Im pissed. I HATE thug BS teams that feel its ok to hurt someone just because you're down and frustrated and see the writing on the wall. A ref should be fired after that review and a coach should be suspended to send the message.
    - this was a good game for gonzaga, that is oklahoma played well, played tough, played hard all game long. that is good medicine for us.

    - watson had good moments on defense, like him on the floor. my one criticism is he needs to move quicker and stronger to the basket. he was blocked 3 times and i bet hands down he has been blocked more at the rim than the next 3 players on the team. stronger, quicker please.

    - go ohio!
    Post games thoughts: celebrate this one!

    https://twitter.com/ZagMBB/status/13...057158/video/1
    For the stat crunchers:

    I’ll keep mine simple and absent of any sort of analytics:

    First half grade: A-
    Second half grade: C+/b-
