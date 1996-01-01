Thread: Post Game Thoughts and Ana;ysis: Gonzaga vs Oklahoma

Gonzaga 87
Oklahoma 71
Whew. That was one tough, physical game. Oklahoma came at us in the later part of the second half with everything they had, and we need to give them kudos. They played very good and gave the Zags all we could handle. I can see now why Oklahoma never got beat by very much. They're tough, and have some good offensive players.
Timme was just awesome today. I thought he had his best game ever, 30 points and 13 rebounds, and just played so tough against a tough team. I've always seen him as such a finesse player, but today I saw his tough side. He was what held us together in the last ten minutes while Oklahoma was going at us with all they had. Kispert got 16 and made 4-8 three pointers. And one was a huge one in the last 2 minutes. Suggs got 16, and made some good shots, but honestly, I felt he paid poorly, and especially on defense and his turnovers on very poor decisions. He made 5-13 shots ands 1-6 from behind the arc. I thought his decision making was very poor. But a little better than his first game.
Honestly, I felt the team played best when Watson and Cook were in, because we played really good defense. Watson once again was very big on D, and Cook did a great job on their guard while he was in. I was a little disappointed that Few did not go with Cook down the backstretch, but he did go with Watson on D.
I thought the 3 point shooting was good accept for Suggs (1-6). We ended up making 8. I thought the big stat was free throw shooting. Gonzaga made 23 FTs and Oklahoma 8. Gonzaga shot 83% from the foul line. Gonzaga also only had 10 turnovers, 4 by Suggs. I felt that was a very good stat for the team, as it's important to protect the ball. The rebounding was also very good. We outrebounded them by 8. good tough work on the boards.
It was a very tense game, which was good for us. I felt it would be a tough game as I watched a lot of videos of Oklahoma. They were as tough as I thought they'd be. On to the Sweet 16.
Go Zags!