Thread: Press Conference Video Link ( GU / UO )

Q. There's been so many disruptions this season, from teams all over the country. What have you done to try to establish some sense of continuity and a normalcy? Also, how much of those disruptions and lack of continuity has resulted in a lot of the upsets that we're seeing?MARK FEW: You know, the first thing that has been the whole key for us is this group I'm coaching. I literally think they could handle anything, probably even being shipwrecked on a deserted island. They'd figure it out.They've been a joy. I think there's been a positive aspect of this, and we've just drawn so much closer, all of us, kind of within our little core group because of this, and it's really helped in building chemistry.I don't think at the start of the year people realized how much changeover we had. Everybody was picking us No. 1 in the country, and we lost a lot of key components from the year before, and we plugged them in, and if anything the COVID situation, as screwed up as it's made it for us as far as a sense of normalcy, it's really drawn us closer, and this group especially has just embraced that fact and ran with it, and they play that way, too.