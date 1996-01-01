Thread: Press Conference Video Link ( GU / UO )

Zags - Sooners Post Game Press Conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcXSZbGvCHw
Zags - Sooners Post Game Press Conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcXSZbGvCHw
Last edited by RenoZag; Today at 02:19 PM.
Drew Timme Interview Transcript: http://www.asapsports.com/show_interview.php?id=163547
Q. Drew, you obviously had a big day today, but another one of your teammates had also a big day and has been showing up in big moments for you guys, Anton Watson, especially towards the end of the game he got the jump ball, got his hands in there, got the possession when Oklahoma was making a little bit of a run. Talk about how important he's been for you guys the first two games so far.
DREW TIMME: In my very first interview this year I told everyone, Anton Watson is one of the best players on this team, and he's just continued to work hard. He's been big for us all year. He doesn't get half the credit he deserves just from the impact he has on this team offensively and defensively. He's really come into his own, and it's something that we really need, and it's been so helpful. It's been great.
The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .
They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
Mark Few Interview Transcript: http://www.asapsports.com/show_interview.php?id=163549
Q. There's been so many disruptions this season, from teams all over the country. What have you done to try to establish some sense of continuity and a normalcy? Also, how much of those disruptions and lack of continuity has resulted in a lot of the upsets that we're seeing?
MARK FEW: You know, the first thing that has been the whole key for us is this group I'm coaching. I literally think they could handle anything, probably even being shipwrecked on a deserted island. They'd figure it out.
They've been a joy. I think there's been a positive aspect of this, and we've just drawn so much closer, all of us, kind of within our little core group because of this, and it's really helped in building chemistry.
I don't think at the start of the year people realized how much changeover we had. Everybody was picking us No. 1 in the country, and we lost a lot of key components from the year before, and we plugged them in, and if anything the COVID situation, as screwed up as it's made it for us as far as a sense of normalcy, it's really drawn us closer, and this group especially has just embraced that fact and ran with it, and they play that way, too.
The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .
They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas