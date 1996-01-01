View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: NCAA RD 2 vs. Oklahoma - 03. 22. 21 ?

Voters
73. You may not vote on this poll

  • Kispert

    0 0%

  • Suggs

    1 1.37%

  • Ayayi

    0 0%

  • Timme

    72 98.63%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Watson

    0 0%

  • Cook

    0 0%

  • Peaty Scotch

    0 0%
Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 26 to 31 of 31

Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: NCAA RD 2 vs. Oklahoma - 03. 22. 21

  1. Today, 01:25 PM #26
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,137

    Default

    Boom! There it is.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:25 PM #27
    ZagaZags's Avatar
    ZagaZags
    ZagaZags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    San Diego, Ca.
    Posts
    7,782

    Default

    Lady Zags on ESPN 2 right now.

    (12) Belmont 52 (5) Gonzaga 44 end of 3rd quarter.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:29 PM #28
    gozagswoohoo's Avatar
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo is online now Time Zone Challenged Board Greeter
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    St. Clair, MO
    Posts
    9,421

    Default

    Timme is SPECIAL.
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:35 PM #29
    MyZags's Avatar
    MyZags
    MyZags is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    232

    Default

    Timme is a smart player, great foot work, mentally tough, a leader, and cool as a cucumber. His swagger rubs off on the others. We are so lucky to have him on the team. Not sure if he’s staying or going next year, so I will appreciate every game!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:48 PM #30
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,247

    Default

    With all due respect to Ammo, Timme rocks a better stache. Ammo was more consistent in having it, but Timme’s stache is as special as his footwork!
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 01:51 PM #31
    Gonzdb8's Avatar
    Gonzdb8
    Gonzdb8 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    spokane
    Posts
    506

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Timme!

    Peaty Scotch was a close second.
    +1 on both counts!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules