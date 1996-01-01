Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: NCAA RD 2 vs. Oklahoma - 03. 22. 21

Boom! There it is.
Kispert
Suggs
Ayayi
Timme
Nembhard
Watson
Cook
Peaty Scotch
Boom! There it is.
Lady Zags on ESPN 2 right now.
(12) Belmont 52 (5) Gonzaga 44 end of 3rd quarter.
Timme is SPECIAL.
Allow myself to introduce....myself...
Timme is a smart player, great foot work, mentally tough, a leader, and cool as a cucumber. His swagger rubs off on the others. We are so lucky to have him on the team. Not sure if he’s staying or going next year, so I will appreciate every game!
With all due respect to Ammo, Timme rocks a better stache. Ammo was more consistent in having it, but Timme’s stache is as special as his footwork!