Thread: Beat the Sooners Beverage Thread

I will be having a Reubens Bitsier and Bobsier during the game. I hope some of you will be able to have a nice beverage during the game and that work doesnt get in the way of that.
I will be having a Reubens Bitsier and Bobsier during the game. I hope some of you will be able to have a nice beverage during the game and that work doesnt get in the way of that.
Bring back the OCC
Sadly, given the hour my customary Manhattan followed by une bouteille de Sancerre blanc will be replaced by For Five Coffee and Poland Spring!
Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
Took the day off. I'll be watching it at a local bar drinking a few of the ever-exotic Miller Lite beers, followed by (hopefully) a victory shot.
My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.