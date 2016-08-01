Results 1 to 16 of 16

Monday 3/22 NCAA Second Round Discussion Thread

    Monday 3/22 NCAA Second Round Discussion Thread

    Ducks 17, Hawkeyes 13, 12:58, 1st Half. . .the feathers will fly

    Garza with 12 points, 2 boards, 1 bloody nose

    Box Score: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401310893
    Default

    Oregon and Iowa both on pace to score 100. Not a lot of defense so far. Go Dux!

    ZZ
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla
    Oregon and Iowa both on pace to score 100. Not a lot of defense so far. Go Dux!

    ZZ
    95 points combined so far. . .1:40 to play. Does this torrid pace favor one team vs another ?


    Default

    Looks like Oregon is following our Iowa game plan ... Let Garza get his, and outscore the rest
    Default

    Which team will tire first? I like the Ducks to keep it up but a few Iowa 3s could change that.

    Go Ducks!
    Default

    - garza has had 3 and 1's, and i didn't see a finger laid upon him in any of those phantom foul calls.
    - my gosh, he is a giant out there, can do as he pleases, and then the ref's feel as though they need to help him out?
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW
    - garza has had 3 and 1's, and i didn't see a finger laid upon him in any of those phantom foul calls.
    - my gosh, he is a giant out there, can do as he pleases, and then the ref's feel as though they need to help him out?
    Second half starts the same way. Official right there calls nothing. Official far away sees a “foul”.
    Default

    GU v OU oughta be fun. CBS prevented it from happening in the 2017 NC.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Akzag
    Looks like Oregon is following our Iowa game plan ... Let Garza get his, and outscore the rest
    +1
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    GU v OU oughta be fun. CBS prevented it from happening in the 2017 NC.
    USC vs. OR won't be too shabby either. . .
    Default

    Quack quack


    Default

    Just watching the Ducks and Hawkeyes and something else comes to mind:

    https://youtu.be/OwYQsZuh2CM
    Default

    Dux game plan appears to be to simply outscore Iowa.

    Why did they stop play when Garza tripped over his own feet-no foul called. Took away an advantage for Oregon.

    ZZ
    Default

    Somebody put the lid down on Os toilet seat of a basket
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla
    Dux game plan appears to be to simply outscore Iowa.

    Why did they stop play when Garza tripped over his own feet-no foul called. Took away an advantage for Oregon.

    ZZ
    Garza is clearly the special one this year. Zionesque. Plus they lost Cade. Nice kid, but ridiculous
    Default

    Conference of Champions....
