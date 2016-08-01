Thread: Monday 3/22 NCAA Second Round Discussion Thread

Ducks 17, Hawkeyes 13, 12:58, 1st Half. . .the feathers will fly
Garza with 12 points, 2 boards, 1 bloody nose
Box Score: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401310893
Oregon and Iowa both on pace to score 100. Not a lot of defense so far. Go Dux!
Looks like Oregon is following our Iowa game plan ... Let Garza get his, and outscore the rest
Which team will tire first? I like the Ducks to keep it up but a few Iowa 3s could change that.
Go Ducks!
- garza has had 3 and 1's, and i didn't see a finger laid upon him in any of those phantom foul calls.
- my gosh, he is a giant out there, can do as he pleases, and then the ref's feel as though they need to help him out?
GU v OU oughta be fun. CBS prevented it from happening in the 2017 NC.
Quack quack
Dux game plan appears to be to simply outscore Iowa.
Why did they stop play when Garza tripped over his own feet-no foul called. Took away an advantage for Oregon.
Somebody put the lid down on Os toilet seat of a basket
Conference of Champions....