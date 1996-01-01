Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: It's Game Day, Zags vs Sooners

  1. Today, 03:42 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,528

    Default It's Game Day, Zags vs Sooners

    Good morning ZagNation. It's Game Day! The best day of the week. It's going to be a good day to remember, Monday March 22nd. Today it's Oklahoma Sooners who fall as victims to Gonzaga's pressure D and explosive offense. So get your best Zag gear on and get ready to rock and roll this afternoon. If you have to work, take a two hour lunch and work an hour late. I'm sure your bosses will understand. Because afterall, it's GAME DAY. IMO, the 11:40 time slot fits in nice because it is around lunch time, and you should be able to take an extra hour off for lunch. Come on!

    It's a good day. It's a really good day. It's a beautiful day. It's GAme Day. And this day we will hopefully celebrate making it into another Sweet 16 in March Madness. Today is a day we get to see Tille and Suggs have really good games. They will be ready.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:47 AM #2
    FloridaZagFan
    FloridaZagFan is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    318

    Default

    Can't wait!! I'm sure Killian will be watching like all of us! Survive and advance, ok truthfully I'd rather see dominate and advance but ill take a win. Oklahoma isn't spectacular but they are solid.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules