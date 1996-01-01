Thread: It's Game Day, Zags vs Sooners

It's Game Day, Zags vs Sooners
Good morning ZagNation. It's Game Day! The best day of the week. It's going to be a good day to remember, Monday March 22nd. Today it's Oklahoma Sooners who fall as victims to Gonzaga's pressure D and explosive offense. So get your best Zag gear on and get ready to rock and roll this afternoon. If you have to work, take a two hour lunch and work an hour late. I'm sure your bosses will understand. Because afterall, it's GAME DAY. IMO, the 11:40 time slot fits in nice because it is around lunch time, and you should be able to take an extra hour off for lunch. Come on!
It's a good day. It's a really good day. It's a beautiful day. It's GAme Day. And this day we will hopefully celebrate making it into another Sweet 16 in March Madness. Today is a day we get to see Tille and Suggs have really good games. They will be ready.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!