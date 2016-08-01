I am excited that the Zags are playing in Hinkle Field House. It is a storied basketball arena at the heart of American basketball. It also is not a great, big stadium. Zags should feel at home, but need to not be blinded by the sun. It is supposed to be partly sunny in Indy tomorrow, so hopefully the glare will only be in Sooner eyes.

Tip: 2:40 PM Eastern/11:40 AM Pacific

TV: CBS
Video Stream: https://smart.link/xuc7340lkft16?gam...rtner_cbs_game
Audio Stream: TBD

Live Stats: TBD