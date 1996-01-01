Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Baylor with the cakewalk

    Shaping up to be a cakewalk for Baylor.

    Big 10 was overrated.

    Thats all.
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    Shaping up to be a cakewalk for Baylor.

    Big 10 was overrated.

    That’s all.
    Been beating that big 10 drum all year. Maybe I just have an awful memory, but it seems to me that almost every single year the big 10 is hyped up and then flames out in the tournament. Which is ironic because during the year it’s always the loud mouth big 10 schools fans that are saying Gonzaga flames out every year, which isn’t exactly the case
    Lol, they were challenged, but held the lead steady from about the 10 minute mark of the first half until the finish. Baylor is going to be hard to beat!
    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Been beating that big 10 drum all year. Maybe I just have an awful memory, but it seems to me that almost every single year the big 10 is hyped up and then flames out in the tournament. Which is ironic because during the year it’s always the loud mouth big 10 schools fans that are saying Gonzaga flames out every year, which isn’t exactly the case
    Every year................lather, rinse repeat. Get's old, but not going to change.

    Just got to take care of business.

    Go ZAGS
    Wisconsin cut their turnovers and at the same time went cold. Baylor was casing the 3 pt line to make sure Wisconsin couldn’t easily put up threes. Will see about Michigan, Rutgers, Maryland, and Iowa.
    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan1 View Post
    Wisconsin cut their turnovers and at the same time went cold. Baylor was casing the 3 pt line to make sure Wisconsin couldn’t easily put up threes. Will see about Michigan, Rutgers, Maryland, and Iowa.
    Seven straight possessions by each team and no one scored. Great opportunity for Wisconsin to significantly cut into the lead, but they couldn't get it in the bucket.
    I was hoping that “someone” would knock them out before they could regain their early season swagger. That didn’t happen.

    “Someone” will have to beat them while they are playing great basketball. Gonzaga might be that someone.
    Syracuse's zone is giving WVA fits. They're hitting threes as well, but luckily for WVA Boeheim is only 1 of 4.
    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man View Post
    I was hoping that someone would knock them out before they could regain their early season swagger. That didnt happen.

    Someone will have to beat them while they are playing great basketball. Gonzaga might be that someone.
    Hope so. Want to play the best team we can get.


    Bring it on
