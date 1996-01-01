Thread: Baylor with the cakewalk

Shaping up to be a cakewalk for Baylor.
Big 10 was overrated.
Thats all.
Lol, they were challenged, but held the lead steady from about the 10 minute mark of the first half until the finish. Baylor is going to be hard to beat!
Wisconsin cut their turnovers and at the same time went cold. Baylor was casing the 3 pt line to make sure Wisconsin couldn’t easily put up threes. Will see about Michigan, Rutgers, Maryland, and Iowa.
I was hoping that “someone” would knock them out before they could regain their early season swagger. That didn’t happen.
“Someone” will have to beat them while they are playing great basketball. Gonzaga might be that someone.
Syracuse's zone is giving WVA fits. They're hitting threes as well, but luckily for WVA Boeheim is only 1 of 4.