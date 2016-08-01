Thread: Sunday March 21 Second Round NCAA Tournament Discussion Thread

-
Sunday March 21 Second Round NCAA Tournament Discussion Thread
Games, time (Eastern and Pacific), TV
#8 Loyola Chicago #1 Illinois 12:10 PM/9:10 AM CBS
#9 Wisconsin # 1Baylor 2:40 PM/11:40 AM CBS
#11 Syracuse #3 West Virginia 5:15 PM/2:15 PM CBS
#6 Texas Tech #3 Arkansas 6:10 PM/3:10 PM TNT
#10 Rutgers #2 Houston 7:10 PM/4:10 PM TBS
#15 Oral Roberts #7 Florida 7:45 PM/4:45 PM truTV
#13 North Texas #5 Villanova 8:45 PM/5:45 PM TNT
#12 Oregon State #4 Oklahoma State 9:40 PM TBS
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo
Time
-
Loyola-Illinois seems like the best game of the day, imo. Almost each game has upset potential, too.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules